England Vs India: Probable India XI for 1st Test in Edgbaston

1. Murali Vijay:

The right-handed batsman from Tamil Nadu will open the innings for India in Birmingham Test. Vijay has performed well for India on foreign soil, however, his recent form with the bat wasn't pleasing.

But in the practice match against Essex, he notched up a half-century.

When they last toured England in 2014, the opener played more than 1000 balls to show in patience, which many feel is key to success here.

Vijay had slammed a ton against Afghanistan in the previous Test match India played.

2. KL Rahul

Shikhar Dhawan's form in England has been a concern for team management. The left-handed batsman's form has dipped ever since his fifty against Ireland T20I.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, has been doing exceedingly well in England and the Karnataka batsman might get rewarded by skipper Kohli and asked to open the innings with Vijay.

Rahul notched up a fifty in the first innings of the practice match and was even asked to open in the second innings in which he showed his composure.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

The right-handed batsman is a Test specialist for India and he would come in to bat at No. 3 against England. However, his form is a matter of concern.

Pujara, who spent quite some time while playing county cricket, failed badly in the practice game and scored a total of 24 runs in the two innings.

To an extent, India's success in this series depends on Cheteshwar Pujara's form as the Saurashtra batsman provide much-needed stability in the middle order and frustrates bowlers with his defensive batting skills.

4. Virat Kohli

India skipper and batting mainstay would come in to bat at his regular position i.e. No. 4. Like Pujara, Kohli's form will also be directly proportional to India's success in England.

Kohli played a key role in India's memorable triumph over South Africa in the third Test at Johannesburg.

Team and fans would expect a similar effort from their skipper.

However, Kohli's record in England hasn't been good hence the right-handed batsman would be eager to set the records straight, this time around.

5. Ajinkya Rahane

The Mumbaikar and vice-captain in the longer format of the game is team's most dependable overseas batsman. On the previous England tour, Rahane slammed a match-winning century at Lord's.

The right-handed stylish batsman is considered the most technically suitable batsman on the pitches, assisting bounce and seam.

India had paid the price of dropping Rahane in the first two Tests against South Africa earlier this year, hence they are not going to repeat the same mistake. However, Rahane like Pujara isn't looking in his zone.

6. Dinesh Karthik

The senior Tamil Nadu cricketer will take up the wicket-keeper's role in the absence of unfit Wriddhiman Saha. The right-handed batsman was the top-scorer for India in the practice game against Essex with an unbeaten knock of 82 runs.

7. R Ashwin

The senior cricketer from Tamil Nadu will be leading the spin department for India. The off-spinner is also a sound batsman and he could lend his services with the bat as well whenever needed.

If Ashwin gets the purchase from the wicket, then he'll be a threat to the English batsmen.

8. Hardik Pandya

The all-rounder from Baroda would definitely feature in the playing XI against England in the opening Test.

However, the team would expect him to play with more maturity and not repeat the mistakes he made during the South Africa tour.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The young wrist-spinner was the talk of the town during the limited-overs' series between the two teams.

Kuldeep, who troubled the English batsmen with his spin, would be crucial to India's success and would, therefore, be rewarded for his superb show in the limited-overs series.

10. Umesh Yadav

The Nagpur pacer was the leading wicket-taker for India in the practice game against Essex. In the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (ruled out of the first three games) and Jasprit Bumrah (recovering from surgery), Umesh would act as the strike pacer for India.

11. Ishant Sharma

The right-arm pacer from Delhi has been spending quite some time in the English conditions as he was busy playing county cricket.

One hopes the tall speedster will be able to exploit the experience and conditions and trouble England batsmen with his pace and bounce.

Since Mohammed Shami, too isn't 100 per cent fit, Ishant and Umesh would be leading the Indian pace battery in the opening game.