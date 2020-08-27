England vs Pakistan: Injured Jason Roy ruled out of T20I series

The Surrey top-order batsman picked up the injury this week in the team's preparation for the T20I series against Pakistan at the Emirates Old Trafford and had a scan on Wednesday (August 26).

Roy will remain with the England set-up and will commence his rehabilitation programme looking ahead to the Australia white-ball series, which starts next month at The Ageas Bowl.

England and Pakistan will square off in a three-match T20Is and all the matches will be played at Old Trafford.