England vs Pakistan: Injured Jason Roy ruled out of T20I series

By
London, August 27: England's Jason Roy on Thursday (August 27) has been ruled out of the Vitality IT20s against Pakistan after sustaining a left side strain.

The Surrey top-order batsman picked up the injury this week in the team's preparation for the T20I series against Pakistan at the Emirates Old Trafford and had a scan on Wednesday (August 26).

Roy will remain with the England set-up and will commence his rehabilitation programme looking ahead to the Australia white-ball series, which starts next month at The Ageas Bowl.

England and Pakistan will square off in a three-match T20Is and all the matches will be played at Old Trafford.

Story first published: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 16:11 [IST]
