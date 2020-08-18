Cricket
England vs Pakistan: Younis Khan gets Misbah recommendation to become full-time batting coach

By
Younis Khan gets Misbah recommendation to become full-time batting coach
Younis Khan gets Misbah recommendation to become full-time batting coach

Karachi, August 18: Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has advised the country's cricket board to appoint Younis Khan as the full-time batting coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had appointed the 42-year-old former captain as the batting coach for the team's ongoing tour of England.

According to a reliable source in the board, Misbah has had a discussion with PCB CEO Wasim Khan on the subject.

"Younis has been appointed as batting coach of the senior team for only the England tour. But Misbah has been very impressed with the dedication and hard work put in by Younis Khan while working with the batsmen in the team in England," the source said.

"Misbah has asked Wasim Khan to consider giving Younis a long-term contract with the team as he feels the former captain and teammate will only have a positive influence on the batsmen in the team," the source added.

The source said the board is likely to follow Misbah's advice and rope in Younis for a longer contract.

"Everyone has been pleasantly surprised to see the positive and cheerful behaviour of Younis although during his playing days he was known for his flashy temperament and run-ins with the establishment," the source added.

Younis, who is Pakistan's highest run-getter in Test cricket with the most centuries, had recently said he is enjoying his stint as the batting coach.

"Nothing would make me happier than to see Babar Azam or Asad Shafiq go and break many records in the years to come. I am working with the batsmen not just from a technical point of view but also on their mindset because it is the mental approach of a player which decides whether he will be a world class performer or not," Younis had said.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 11:44 [IST]
