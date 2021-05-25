England Women vs Indian Women: ECB reschedules 3rd T20I to July 14 due to broadcasting issues

In what will be their first overseas tour after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian eves will tour England for a one-off Test match, three ODIs, and as many T20Is in the English summer.

"Date Change. For broadcast purposes, the third Vitality IT20 between England Women and India Women at The Cloudfm County Ground will now be played on Wednesday, 14 July," England Cricket tweeted.

Mithali Raj-led Indian side will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16, against Heather Knight and her team. Raj will then lead the Indian eves in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester.

Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

This will be the first assignment for newly-appointed Women's Team head coach Ramesh Powar and he would be hoping to start on a positive note.

India's Senior Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India's Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.