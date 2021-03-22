Eurosport India acquires broadcast rights for the Bihar Cricket League (BCL)

The league started on 20th March and will go till 26th March 2021 at the URJA Stadium in Patna. The addition of this series expands Eurosport’s portfolio of Live Cricket offerings which earlier this year had also broadcasted the ODI series between UAE and Ireland.

The league features 5 teams namely Angika Avengers, Bhagalpur Bulls, Darbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators and Patna Pilots with former International cricketers Sanath Jayasuriya, RP Singh, Danny Morrison, Venkatesh Prasad and Tillakaratne Dilshan associated as Team Mentors.

Vijay Rajput, Senior Vice President – Affiliate sales and Product Distribution, Asia - India Sales & Distribution at Discovery Inc. and Head of Eurosport India said, “It has been our constant endeavor to bring varied sports from across regions to our fans. In the past few years, the advent of the T20 leagues has helped talent from every nook and corner of the country to find a stage and we are sure this league will follow suit. We are looking forward to a week of some exciting cricket action.”

Rakesh Tiwari, President, Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) said “Bihar, in spite of having one of the oldest cricket associations of the country has been starved of quality cricket since the past 16 years. The Bihar cricket league (BCL) is a big hope for the future and we are very confident that this is the start of better days for Bihar cricket and the young cricketers of the state.”

He also added, “We are happy that one of the leading broadcasters in the country - Eurosport India has taken up the initiative of taking the league to the national audience and has shown belief in our vision.”

Bihar Cricket League Schedule:

M6 - Patna Pilots Vs Bhagalpur Bulls (22nd March, 6:00pm)

M7 - Patna Pilots Vs Darbhanga Diamonds (23rd March, 2:00pm)

M8 - Gaya Gladiators Vs Angika Avengers (23rd March, 6:00pm)

M9 - Angika Avengers Vs Bhagalpur Bulls (24th March, 2:00 pm)

M10 - Gaya Gladiators Vs Patna Pilots (24th March, 6:00 pm)

M11 - Semifinal 1 - (1 Vs 4) (25th March, 2:00pm)

M12 - Semifinal 2 - (2 Vs 3) (25th March, 6:00pm)

M13 - Grand FINALE (Winner of SF1 and SF2) (26th March, 4:00pm)

Source: Media Release