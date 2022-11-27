Ex-India cricketer names Shubman Gill as the 'best young talent of the country'

India was put in to bat by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as he won the toss. India batted just 12 overs in the match and then the rain came, and never stopped. India was on 89 for 1 and Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill were at the crease. The former was on 34 in just 25 balls while the latter was edging towards another half-century, already scoring 45 runs.

Shubman Gill has scored 95 runs so far in the ODI series as he amassed another fifty in the last match. The touch that Gill was in, a big score was definitely looking on the cards. But this is not the first time he has been under the wrath of nature while batting. He was on 98 in July at the West Indies, when rain came and India's inning was curtailed on the 36th over.

And former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel heaped praises on the India batter in that rain-marred affair, when Shubman was left stranded on the verge of a century as the rain came.

"I thought Shubman Gill batted brilliantly. We all have been talking about Shubman Gill, the talent we know, what kind of shots he can play, today he did that," he said after that match.

He also said Shubman must have been disappointed on missing out a century, but he asserted the batter will be racking up numerous tons in the future.

"I thought Shubman Gill was outstanding. When you are playing ahead of other players who are performing well, that puts extra pressure on yourself. But Shubman Gill didn't show that. That's why we regard him as the best talent of Indian cricket," Patel added on that day.

Well, Gill has been under immense pressure in this series as well, especially with the World Cup around the corner. It has to be said the Gujarat Titans opener has done decently well so far.

India will be taking on the Kiwis in the final game of the series at Christchurch on Wednesday.