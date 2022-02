Five top earners from IPL auctions so far: From Yuvraj Singh to Jaydev Unadkat

While the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others who have been retained by their respective franchises easily have earned top dollar, there are few players who have hit the jackpot in auctions right from the inaugural auction in 2008.

And among them, there are a few journey men who have played in multiple franchises and players who have been the most expensive players in the auction.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, which is set to take place on February 12 and February 13 in Bengaluru, we take a look at the five top earners from IPL auctions over the years (price doesn't include retention fees):

Yuvraj Singh – INR 48.28 Crore 2011 - INR 8.28 Crore to Pune Warriors 2014 - INR 14 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore 2015 - INR 16 Crore to Delhi Daredevils 2016 - INR 7 Crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad 2018 - INR 2 Crore to Kings XI Punjab 2019 - INR 1 crore to Mumbai Indians Glenn Maxwell – INR 46.32 Crore 2012 - INR 1 Crore to Delhi Daredevils 2013 - INR 5.32 Crore to Mumbai Indians 2014 - INR 6 crore to Kings XI Punjab 2018 - INR 9 Crore to Delhi Daredevils 2020 - INR 10.75 Crore to Kings XI Punjab, 2021 - INR 14.25 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore Dinesh Karthik – INR 38.94 Crore 2008 - INR 2.1 Crore to Delhi Daredevils 2011 - INR 4.14 Crore to Kings XI Punjab 2014 - INR 12.50 Crore to Delhi Daredevils 2015 - INR 10.50 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore 2016 - INR 2.3 Crore to Gujarat Lions 2018 - INR 7.4 Crore to Kolkata Knight Riders Chris Morris – INR 37.45 Crore 2013 - INR 3.32 Crore to Chennai Super Kings 2015 - INR 1.40 Crore to Rajasthan Royals 2016 - INR 7 Crore to Delhi Daredevils 2020 - INR 10 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore 2021 - INR 16.25 Crore to Rajasthan Royals Jaydev Unadkat – INR 32.29 Crore 2011 - INR 1.14 Crore to Kolkata Knight Riders 2013 - INR 2.45 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore 2014 - INR 2.8 Crore to Delhi Daredevils 2015 - INR 1.1 Crore to Delhi Daredevils 2016 - INR 1.6 Crore to Kolkata Knight Riders 2017 - INR 30 Lakh to Rising Pune Super Giants 2018 - INR 11.50 Crore to Rajasthan Royals 2019 - INR 8.4 Crore to Rajasthan Royals 2020 - INR 3 Crore to Rajasthan Royals