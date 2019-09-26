Former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath elected unopposed TNCA President

She thus became the first woman to head a state unit of the Indian Board. Rupa is the wife of Gurunath Meiyappan, who is serving a life ban for his involvement in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal.

Rupa was elected at the TNCA's 87th Annual General Meeting in Chennai. As the filing of nominations came to a close on Wednesday evening, Rupa's was the only nomination filed for the post of president, whose election was announced on the floor of the house as per TNCA norms. The TNCA's Executive meeting on Sunday decided to hold the elections on Thursday.

TNCA recently hit the headlines after unnamed officials, coaches and players in its franchise-based Tamil Nadu Premier League were accused of being involved in match-fixing. An inquiry is currently underway in the matter.

The Supreme Court had on Friday allowed the TNCA to hold elections for its office-bearers, but said the results will be subject to a final decision on the body's compliance with Lodha reforms. The results of elections will be subject to the order of the top court and legal remedies will be available to parties involved.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) governing Indian cricket, in its submissions before the apex court, had complained that the TNCA did not comply with the new BCCI constitution as mandated by the top court.

