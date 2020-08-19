Former cricketer, administrator G Kasturirangan passes away

"G Kasturirangan passed away today morning. He died of heart attack at his residence in Chamarajapet," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Karnataka State Cricket Association Treasurer and spokesperson.

Kasturirangan was a former cricketer-turned-administrator, who was the vice president of KSCA, and the BCCI curator. He had mostly played his matches for Mysore in Ranji Trophy as the right-arm medium pacer from 1948 to 1963. He had played 36 First-Class matches and picked up 94 wickets.

Mourning his death, renowned international cricket player Anil Kumble tweeted, "Sad to hear about the passing of G Kasturirangan. He will be fondly remembered for all his contributions to cricket. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

In a condolence message, the KSCA said, "President, Secretary and members of the Managing Committee of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, deeply regret the sad and sudden demise of former Ranji Player, Vice President of KSCA and BCCI Curator G Kasturirangan."

The Association said Kasturirangan had represented the then "Mysore" team in the Ranji Trophy match in the year 1948 -49 to 1962-63 for Karnataka.