Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin met with a car accident in Rajasthan's Soorwal, escapes unhurt

New Delhi, December 30: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Wednesday (December 30) met with a car accident in Rajasthan's Sonowal. Azhar's personal assistant informed media that escaped unhurt from the road accident. However, a person travelling with the 57-year-old suffered a minor injury.
The accident of Azhar - who is also the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association - occurred near the Soorwal police station on Kota mega highway.
Azharuddin was travelling to Ranthambore along with his family when his car met with an accident. The cricketer-turned-politician and administrator was shifted to another car and he, along with his family, reached a hotel soon after.
Former Cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan earlier today.— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020
He is unhurt, as per his personal assistant. pic.twitter.com/3hpKRNMMYm
Earlier last week, Azharuddin was in Ahmedabad and attended the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Annual General Meeting. The stylish right-handed batsman featured in an exhibition match between the president's XI and secretary XI.
Azharuddin played for BCCI secretary Jay Shah's XI and scored a match-winning 37 against Sourav Ganguly's XI. Ganguly's fifty went in vain as the two teams played at the rebuilt Motera Stadium, which will be hosting two Tests against England in February-March 2021.
