Former India cricketer S Badrinath tests COVID-19 positive after Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan

"I have been taking all the necessary precautions and have been getting tested regularly, however, I have tested POSITIVE for covid-19 and have some mild symptoms. I will follow all protocols and will be isolating myself at home and will take needful action as per advice from my physician. TC & Stay safe," Badrinath tweeted.

Badrinath - who has played two Tests, seven One-day Internationals and one T20 International for India - was part of the India Legends dressing room during the recently concluded Road Safety World Series 2020-21 held in Raipur.

India Legends' captain Tendulkar and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Saturday (March 27) tested COVID-19 positive and put themselves under self-isolation.

Yusuf took to his Twitter to inform that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and has quarantined himself at home and is "taking all the necessary precautions".

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required," tweeted Yusuf.

Pathan followed Tendulkar, who had also earlier in the day confirmed the news of him testing positive through social media. Tendulkar had tweeted his health update, saying he would be undergoing home quarantine after feeling mild symptoms. The batting great had led the Indian team to victory in the tournament which featured many former stars of the game from India and abroad.

Taking to social media, Tendulkar informed that all other members at his home have returned a negative COVID result. "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms," Tendulkar said in a statement on Twitter.