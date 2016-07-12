Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan marries for the third time: Reports

According to unconfirmed reports, name of the legendary Pakistani cricketer's bride is Maryam who is sister of Bushra, a daughter-in-law of Maneka family.

Bushra is said to be 63-year-old Khan's 'spiritual guide'. She is the wife of Customs Officer Khawar Farid Maneka.

According to reports, the Maryam is also a divorcee and has two kids.

However, Pakistan's World Cup winning skipper has quashed the rumours about his third marriage. Khan took to his Twitter handle to clarify that he hasn't married yet and that he'll make the announcement publicly when he gets married.

Rumours abt my marriage absolutely baseless. I have not gotten married. When I do I will announce & celebrate publicly. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 12, 2016

Meanwhile, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to congratulate the legendary cricketer. Akhtar also revealed that Khan had informed him two months ago that he's going to get married.

Earlier on Sunday, Khan was quoted by a news daily as saying, "I am 63 years old and have been married for only 10 years, but I am more of a staunch believer of marriage now than I ever was. I led a very envied bachelor's life. Many people would have loved to have the kind of life I've led, but if you get marriage right, it is a very civilised way of life."

Imran Khan's second marriage to 42-year-old TV journalist, Reham Khan, came to an end within 10 months. The couple announced their decision to split on October 30, 2015 amid reports that the PTI chief objected to her meddling in politics.

Khan's first marriage with English heiress Jemima Goldsmith for nine years ended in divorce in June, 2004.

