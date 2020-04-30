Full List of Australia's Contracted Players For 2020-21: Labuschagne gets rewarded; Shaun Marsh-Khawaja miss out

Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns are among six new faces in the men's list, while Usman Khawaja has missed out for the first time in five years. Labuschagne and Burns have been added along with Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson and Matthew Wade, players who all missed out on the initial list 12 months ago but earned upgrades during the year.

South Australian Tahlia McGrath a surprise addition on the women's list having not played for the national side since 2017. McGrath and young guns Tayla Vlaeminck and Annabel Sutherland are the new faces on the women's list, while Nicole Bolton, Elyse Villani and Erin Burns (who earned an upgrade last year) have missed out.

The current list doesn't imply it is the end of the road for the players who missed out. Those who miss out on the initial contract list can be upgraded during the year by earning selection in national teams.

Players need to accrue 12 upgrade points to earn a contract, with Tests worth five points, ODIs two points and T20s one point for men, and Tests worth four points and ODIs and T20s two each for women.

According to CA release, players are paid from a percentage pool of cricket's projected revenue for the next financial year, but that amount is currently unknown due to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. It means players this year will be notified of what percentage of revenue they will take home, instead of being told of a set amount.

Following is the list of the players who received the contracts and who missed out:

Men's contract list: Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

IN: Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson and Matthew Wade.

OUT: Usman Khawaja, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, Peter Siddle (retired), Ashton Turner (omitted).

Women's contract list: Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

IN: Tahlia McGrath, Tayla Vlaeminck and Annabel Sutherland.

OUT: Nicole Bolton, Elyse Villani and Erin Burns.