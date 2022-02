Full List of Overseas Players in IPL 2022 Auction: From David Warner To Ali Khan

Among the 590 players set to go under the hammer, 228 are capped, 355 are uncapped and 7 belong to associate nations. As per country wise break up, 370 are from India and 220 are from overseas.

Each team can have a maximum of 25 players, including a maximum of 8 overseas players, and a minimum of 18 players in their full squad post auction.

Heading into the auction, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad Titans, Delhi Capitals have all retained one overseas/foreign player.

Kolkata Knight Riders has retained 2 overseas players, while Punjab Kings have not retained any and have the option to buy upto 8 foreign players from the auction list, which includes the likes of David Warner, Eoin Morgan, Shakib Al Hasan among many top names.

Now ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, myKhel compiles a list of overseas or foreign players according to their respective countries with their base price.

Afghanistan (17 players – 14 capped and 3 uncapped) PLAYER NAME SPECIALISM CAPPED/UNCAPPED BASE PRICE IN INR LAKH Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Capped 100 Mujeeb Zadran Bowler Capped 200 Qais Ahmad Bowler Capped 50 Najibullah Zadran Batsman Capped 50 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Capped 50 Zahir Khan Bowler Capped 50 Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Capped 50 Hazratullah Zazai Batsman Capped 50 Karim Janat All-rounder Capped 50 Naveen Ul Haq Bowler Capped 50 Hashmatullah Shahidi Batsman Capped 50 Gulbadin Naib All-rounder Capped 50 Hamid Hassan Bowler Capped 50 Noor Ahmad Bowler Uncapped 30 Izharulhuq Naveed Bowler Uncapped 20 Shafiqullah Ghafari All-rounder Uncapped 20 Australia (47 players – 32 capped and 15 uncapped) PLAYER NAME SPECIALISM CAPPED/UNCAPPED BASE PRICE IN INR LAKH Pat Cummins All-rounder Capped 200 David Warner Batsman Capped 200 Steve Smith Batsman Capped 200 Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Capped 200 Matthew Wade Wicketkeeper Capped 200 Josh Hazlewood Bowler Capped 200 Adam Zampa Bowler Capped 200 Aaron Finch Batsman Capped 150 Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Capped 100 Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Capped 200 Chris Lynn Batsman Capped 150 Daniel Sams All-rounder Capped 100 Ben Mcdermott Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Joshua Philippe Wicketkeeper Capped 100 Jason Behrendorff Bowler Capped 75 Nathan Ellis Bowler Capped 75 Andrew Tye Bowler Capped 100 Usman Khawaja Batsman Capped 150 Ben Cutting All-rounder Capped 75 Moises Henriques All-rounder Capped 100 Sean Abbott Bowler Capped 75 Riley Meredith Bowler Capped 100 Kane Richardson Bowler Capped 150 Kurtis Patterson Batsman Capped 50 Ashton Agar All-rounder Capped 200 Wesley Agar Bowler Capped 50 Billy Stanlake Bowler Capped 75 James Faulkner All-rounder Capped 100 Darcy Short All-rounder Capped 100 Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Capped 50 Joel Paris Bowler Capped 50 Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Capped 50 Tim David All-rounder Uncapped 40 Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Uncapped 30 Hayden Kerr All-rounder Uncapped 20 Tanveer Sangha Bowler Uncapped 20 Alex Ross Batsman Uncapped 20 Jake Weatherald Batsman Uncapped 20 Matt Kelly Bowler Uncapped 30 Chris Green All-rounder Uncapped 40 Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Uncapped 20 Tom Rogers All-rounder Uncapped 20 Liam Guthrie Bowler Uncapped 20 Liam Hatcher Bowler Uncapped 20 Jason Sangha All-rounder Uncapped 20 Matthew Short All-rounder Uncapped 20 Aidan Cahill All-rounder Uncapped 20 Bangladesh (5 players – All capped) PLAYER NAME SPECIALISM CAPPED/UNCAPPED BASE PRICE IN INR LAKH Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Capped 200 Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Capped 200 Litton Das Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Taskin Ahmed Bowler Capped 50 Shoriful Islam Bowler Capped 50 England (24 players – 20 capped and 4 uncapped) PLAYER NAME SPECIALISM CAPPED/UNCAPPED BASE PRICE IN INR LAKH Jason Roy Batsman Capped 200 Jonny Bairstow Wicketkeeper Capped 150 Sam Billings Wicketkeeper Capped 200 Mark Wood Bowler Capped 200 Adil Rashid Bowler Capped 200 Dawid Malan Batsman Capped 150 Eoin Morgan Batsman Capped 150 Chris Jordan All-rounder Capped 200 Liam Livingstone All-rounder Capped 100 Alex Hales Batsman Capped 150 Jofra Archer All-rounder Capped 200 George Garton All-rounder Capped 50 Tymal Mills Bowler Capped 100 Reece Topley Bowler Capped 75 James Vince Batsman Capped 200 Lewis Gregory All-rounder Capped 150 Saqib Mahmood Bowler Capped 200 David Willey All-rounder Capped 200 Craig Overton All-rounder Capped 200 Samit Patel All-rounder Capped 50 Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batsman Uncapped 40 Laurie Evans Batsman Uncapped 40 Benny Howell All-rounder Uncapped 40 Jacob Lintott Bowler Uncapped 20 Ireland (5 players – All capped) PLAYER NAME SPECIALISM CAPPED/UNCAPPED BASE PRICE IN INR LAKH Paul Stirling Batsman Capped 50 Josh Little Bowler Capped 50 Curtis Campher All-rounder Capped 50 Mark Adnair All-rounder Capped 50 Gareth Delany All-rounder Capped 50 New Zealand (24 players – 21 capped and 3 uncapped) PLAYER NAME SPECIALISM CAPPED/UNCAPPED BASE PRICE IN INR LAKH Trent Boult Bowler Capped 200 Lockie Ferguson Bowler Capped 200 James Neesham All-rounder Capped 150 Ish Sodhi Bowler Capped 50 Finn Allen Batsman Capped 50 Devon Conway Batsman Capped 100 Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Capped 75 Mitchell Santner All-rounder Capped 100 Glenn Phillips Wicketkeeper Capped 150 Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Adam Milne Bowler Capped 150 Todd Astle Bowler Capped 75 Martin Guptill Batsman Capped 75 Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Capped 75 Tim Southee Bowler Capped 150 Colin Munro All-rounder Capped 150 Neil Wagner Bowler Capped 50 Colin De Grandhomme All-rounder Capped 100 Hamish Bennett Bowler Capped 50 Blair Tickner Bowler Capped 50 Anaru Kitchen All-rounder Capped 50 Cam Fletcher Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Adithya Ashok Bowler Uncapped 20 Henry Shipley All-rounder Uncapped 20 South Africa (33 players – 21 capped and 12 uncapped) PLAYER NAME SPECIALISM CAPPED/UNCAPPED BASE PRICE IN INR LAKH Quinton De Kock Wicketkeeper Capped 200 Faf Du Plessis Batsman Capped 200 Kagiso Rabada Bowler Capped 200 David Miller Batsman Capped 100 Imran Tahir Bowler Capped 200 Aiden Markram Batsman Capped 100 Marco Jansen All-rounder Capped 50 Lungisani Ngidi Bowler Capped 50 Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Capped 100 Rassie Van Der Dussen Batsman Capped 100 Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Capped 50 Heinrich Klaasen Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Keshav Maharaj Bowler Capped 50 Janneman Malan Batsman Capped 50 Rilee Rossouw Batsman Capped 100 Marchant De Lange Bowler Capped 200 Zubayr Hamza Batsman Capped 50 Wayne Parnell All-rounder Capped 50 Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Capped 50 Sisanda Magala All-rounder Capped 50 Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Capped 50 Dewald Brevis Batsman Uncapped 20 Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Donavon Ferreira Batsman Uncapped 20 Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Uncapped 20 Nandre Burger Bowler Uncapped 20 Migael Pretorius All-rounder Uncapped 20 Corbin Bosch All-rounder Uncapped 20 Ottneil Baartman Bowler Uncapped 20 Khwezi Gumede Bowler Uncapped 20 Duan Jansen All-rounder Uncapped 20 Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Uncapped 20 Johan Van Dyk All-rounder Uncapped 20 Sri Lanka (23 players – 19 capped and 4 uncapped) PLAYER NAME SPECIALISM CAPPED/UNCAPPED BASE PRICE IN INR LAKH Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Capped 100 Dushmanta Chameera Bowler Capped 50 Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Capped 50 Charith Asalanka All-rounder Capped 50 Niroshan Dickwella Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Kusal Mendis Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Kusal Perera Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Akila Dhananjaya Bowler Capped 50 Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batsman Capped 50 Avishka Fernando Batsman Capped 50 Pathum Nissaanka Batsman Capped 50 Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Capped 50 Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Capped 50 Thisara Perera All-rounder Capped 50 Lahiru Kumara Bowler Capped 50 Isuru Udana Bowler Capped 50 Danushka Gunatilaka All-rounder Capped 50 Dhananjaya Lakshan All-rounder Capped 50 Seekkuge Prasanna All-rounder Capped 50 Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Uncapped 20 Kevin Koththigoda Bowler Uncapped 20 Nuwan Thushara Bowler Uncapped 20 Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Uncapped 20 West Indies (34 players – 29 capped and 5 uncapped) PLAYER NAME SPECIALISM CAPPED/UNCAPPED BASE PRICE IN INR LAKH Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Capped 150 Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Capped 200 Jason Holder All-rounder Capped 150 Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Capped 150 Dominic Drakes All-rounder Capped 75 Odean Smith All-rounder Capped 100 Sheldon Cottrell Bowler Capped 75 Evin Lewis Batsman Capped 200 Rovman Powell Batsman Capped 75 Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Capped 100 Romario Shepherd All-rounder Capped 75 Andre Fletcher Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Shai Hope Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Obed Mccoy Bowler Capped 75 Hayden Walsh Bowler Capped 50 Brandon King Batsman Capped 50 Fabian Allen All-rounder Capped 75 Roston Chase All-rounder Capped 100 Akeal Hosein All-rounder Capped 50 Alzarri Joseph Bowler Capped 75 Darren Bravo Batsman Capped 75 Shamrah Brooks Batsman Capped 50 Carlos Brathwaite All-rounder Capped 75 Keemo Paul All-rounder Capped 75 Jayden Seales Bowler Capped 50 Fidel Edwards Bowler Capped 50 Oshane Thomas Bowler Capped 50 Kyle Mayers All-rounder Capped 50 Raymon Reifer All-rounder Capped 50 Kennar Lewis Wicketkeeper Uncapped 40 Jon Russ Jaggesar Bowler Uncapped 20 Nyeem Young All-rounder Uncapped 20 Ryan John All-rounder Uncapped 20 Mark Deyal All-rounder Uncapped 20 Namibia, Scotland, Nepal, USA (7 Associate Players) and Zimbabwe (1 Capped Player) PLAYER NAME COUNTRY SPECIALISM CAPPED/UNCAPPED/ASSOCIATE BASE PRICE IN INR LAKH David Wiese Namibia All-rounder Associate 50 Ruben Trumpelmann Namibia Bowler Associate 20 Johannes Smit Namibia All-rounder Associate 20 Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal Bowler Associate 40 Brad Wheal Scotland Bowler Associate 50 Safyaan Sharif Scotland All-rounder Associate 20 Ali Khan USA Bowler Associate 40 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe Bowler Capped 50