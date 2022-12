Full List of Overseas Players in IPL 2023 Auction: From Sam Curran To Sikandar Raza

Among the 405 players set to go under the hammer, 119 are capped, 282 are uncapped and four belong to associate nations. As per country wise break up, 273 players are from India and 132 players are from overseas.

Each team can have a maximum of 25 players, including a maximum of 8 overseas players, and a minimum of 18 players in their full squad post auction. And at the IPL 2023 Auction, up to 87 players can be bought and 30 of them can be overseas.

All the ten teams have at aleast two slots to fill as for overseas players, but most of the teams may be content after filling the minimum requirement as only four foreign players can be used in the playing 11 for a match.

The minimum number of players each franchise will need as part of their squad is five and most of the teams have fulfilled that criteria even before the auction.

But with players like Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Sikandar Raza among other registering their names for the auction, franchises will not like to miss out on signing them on December 23.

IPL 2023 Remaining Overseas slots

Team Overseas Players Remaining Overseas Slot Chennai Super Kings 6 2 Delhi Capitals 6 2 Gujarat Titans 5 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 3 Lucknow Super Giants 4 4 Mumai Indians 5 3 Punjab Kings 5 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 2 Rajasthan Royals 4 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 4

Now ahead of the auction, myKhel compiles a list of overseas or foreign players registered for the auction according to their respective countries with their base price.

Afghanistan (8 players – 2 uncapped & 6 capped) Player Role Capped/Uncapped Base Price (in INR Lakhs) Mujeeb Rahman Bowler Capped 100 Izharulhuq Naveed Bowler Uncapped 20 Mohammad Nabi All Rounder Capped 100 Najibullah Zadran Batter Capped 50 Qais Ahmad All Rounder Capped 50 Naveen Ul Haq Bowler Capped 50 Allah Mohammad Bowler Uncapped 20 Karim Janat All Rounder Capped 50 Australia (21 players – 5 uncapped & 16 capped) Player Role Capped/Uncapped Base Price (in INR Lakhs) Cameron Green All Rounder Capped 200 Jhye Richardson Bowler Capped 150 Adam Zampa Bowler Capped 150 Lance Morris Bowler Uncapped 30 Travis Head Batter Capped 200 Daniel Sams All Rounder Capped 75 Riley Meredith Bowler Capped 150 Ben Mcdermott Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Joshua Philippe Wicketkeeper Capped 75 Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Uncapped 20 Chris Lynn Batter Capped 200 Sean Abbott All Rounder Capped 150 Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Capped 50 Billy Stanlake Bowler Capped 50 Andrew Tye Bowler Capped 100 Moises Henriques All Rounder Capped 100 Darcy Short All Rounder Capped 75 Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Capped 150 Nathan McAndrew Bowler Uncapped 20 Hayden Kerr All Rounder Uncapped 20 Jack Prestwidge All Rounder Uncapped 20 Bangladesh (4 players – All capped) Player Role Capped/Uncapped Base Price (in INR Lakhs) Shakib Al Hasan All Rounder Capped 150 Litton Das Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Taskin Ahmed Bowler Capped 50 Afif Hossain All Rounder Capped 50 England (27 players – 7 uncapped & 20 capped) Player Role Capped/Uncapped Base Price (in INR Lakhs) Harry Brook Batter Capped 150 Joe Root Batter Capped 100 Sam Curran All Rounder Capped 200 Ben Stokes All Rounder Capped 200 Tom Banton Wicketkeeper Capped 200 Phil Salt Wicketkeeper Capped 200 Chris Jordan Bowler Capped 200 Reece Topley Bowler Capped 75 Adil Rashid Bowler Capped 200 Will Jacks Batter Capped 150 Dawid Malan Batter Capped 150 Will Smeed Batter Uncapped 40 Jason Roy Batter Capped 150 George Garton All Rounder Capped 50 Jamie Overton All Rounder Capped 200 Richard Gleeson Bowler Capped 50 Luke Wood Bowler Capped 100 Tom Curran All Rounder Capped 75 Craig Overton All Rounder Capped 200 Tymal Mills Bowler Capped 200 David Payne Bowler Capped 75 Rehan Ahmed All Rounder Uncapped 40 Jordan Thompson All Rounder Uncapped 40 Christopher Benjamin Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Thomas Helm Bowler Uncapped 40 James Fuller All Rounder Uncapped 40 Benny Howell All Rounder Uncapped 40 Ireland (4 players – All capped) Player Role Capped/Uncapped Base Price (in INR Lakhs) Paul Stirling Batter Capped 50 Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Harry Tector Batter Capped 50 Joshua Little Bowler Capped 50 New Zealand (10 players – All capped) Player Role Capped/Uncapped Base Price (in INR Lakhs) Kane Williamson Batter Capped 200 Adam Milne Bowler Capped 200 Daryl Mitchell All Rounder Capped 100 Jimmy Neesham All Rounder Capped 200 Kyle Jamieson Bowler Capped 100 Tom Latham Wicketkeeper Capped 100 Ish Sodhi Bowler Capped 75 Michael Bracewell All Rounder Capped 100 Scott Kuggeleijn All Rounder Capped 50 Matt Henry Bowler Capped 100 South Africa (22 players – 11 uncapped & 11 capped) Player Role Capped/Uncapped Base Price (in INR Lakhs) Rilee Rossouw Batter Capped 200 Heinrich Klaasen Wicketkeeper Capped 100 Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Capped 100 Corbin Bosch All Rounder Uncapped 20 Rassie Van Der Dussen Batter Capped 200 Wayne Parnell All Rounder Capped 75 Gerald Coetzee All Rounder Uncapped 20 Duan Jansen All Rounder Uncapped 20 Evan Jones All Rounder Uncapped 20 Donovan Ferreira Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Reeza Hendricks Batter Capped 50 Christiaan Jonker Batter Capped 50 Matthew Breetzke Batter Uncapped 20 Nandre Burger Bowler Uncapped 20 Sisanda Magala All Rounder Capped 50 Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Capped 50 Glenton Stuurman Bowler Capped 50 Connor Esterhuizen Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Ottneil Baartman Bowler Uncapped 20 Keshav Maharaj All Rounder Capped 50 Jordan Hermann All Rounder Uncapped 20 Prenelan Subrayen All Rounder Uncapped 20 Sri Lanka (10 players – All capped) Player Role Capped/Uncapped Base Price (in INR Lakhs) Kusal Mendis Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Dasun Shanaka All Rounder Capped 50 Dushmanta Chameera Bowler Capped 50 Pathum Nissaanka Batter Capped 50 Charith Asalanka All Rounder Capped 50 Chamika Karunaratne All Rounder Capped 50 Lahiru Kumara Bowler Capped 50 Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Capped 50 Dhananjaya Silva All Rounder Capped 50 Dunith Wellalage All Rounder Capped 50 West Indies (20 players – 3 uncapped & 17 capped) Player Role Capped/Uncapped Base Price (in INR Lakhs) Jason Holder All Rounder Capped 200 Odean Smith All Rounder Capped 50 Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Capped 200 Akeal Hosein Bowler Capped 100 Sherfane Rutherford Batter Capped 150 Romario Shepherd All Rounder Capped 50 Johnson Charles Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Andre Fletcher Wicketkeeper Capped 50 Shai Hope Wicketkeeper Capped 100 Brandon King Batter Capped 50 Dominic Drakes All Rounder Capped 50 Sheldon Cottrel Bowler Capped 50 Fabian Allen All Rounder Capped 50 Carlos Brathwaite All Rounder Capped 75 Roston Chase All Rounder Capped 100 Rahkeem Cornwall All Rounder Capped 100 Keemo Paul All Rounder Capped 50 McKenny Clarke Bowler Uncapped 20 Ramon Simmonds Bowler Uncapped 20 Matthew Forde All Rounder Uncapped 20 Zimbabwe (2 players – Both capped) Player Role Capped/Uncapped Base Price (in INR Lakhs) Sikandar Raza All Rounder Capped 50 Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Capped 50 Associate Nations (4 players – All capped) Player Country Role Base Price (in INR Lakhs) David Wiese Namibia All Rounder 100 Ruben Trumpelmann Namibia Bowler 20 Paul Van Meekeren Netherland Bowler 20 Karthik Meiyappan UAE Bowler 20