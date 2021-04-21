Gamezy launches IPL campaign starring KL Rahul

oi-Sajith B Warrier

Bengaluru, April 21: Fantasy cricket app Gamezy has launched its Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign starring its brand ambassador and Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul.

With #IndiakaApnaMantra on the horizon, the new IPL campaign conceptualised by Aagey Se Right for Gamezy revolves around the thought of "Play Fantasy Cricket Hatke".

Rahul, who opens the batting and keeps wickets for the Punjab-based franchise in IPL, spoke about his association with Gamezy, "Continuing the innovation & Hatke features that Gamezy has to offer, this time around, I loved challenging myself again in a completely different genre. And I'm thrilled with the love that Samaybhaiya & Jollybhai are receiving."

Known for its innovation from the house of Gameskraft, Gamezy is one of the fastest growing online gaming companies in India.

It does so by innovating new disruptive industry first features that aim at making the playing experience exciting and fun for its users.

Abhay Mehta, Founder and Creative Director, Aagey se Right spoke about the initiative, "Positioning Gamezy as a Naye Zamane ka Fantasy app during the last IPL increased the brand's awareness by over 300 per cent. The idea of playing Fantasy Cricket with more innovative features; hence making the gameplay Hatke was essentially the brand's message for its users.

The IPL 2021 is currently underway in two Indian cities -- Mumbai and Chennai. The 14th edition of the tournament will conclude at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30.

Rahul's PBKS, who are seventh in the table with one win and two defeats, take on David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Apart from live cricket, the brand also plans to showcase these commercials on various digital platforms to amplify the reach amongst the vast cricket fan base.

The new series of Gamezy commercials will run across live broadcasts of cricket matches on Star Sports Network.

Harish Rawat, SVP Marketing, Gameskraft, also spoke about the initiative. "Gamezy with its Hatke offering of new variants is trying to not only offer a solution to enhance gaming experience but also disrupt the category which otherwise is heading towards being a commodity."

