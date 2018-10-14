Cricket

Gautam Gambhir turns 37: Cricketers, fans greet veteran India batsman on his birthday

By
Gautam Gambhir turns 37: Cricketers, fans greet veteran India batsman on his birthday

New Delhi, Oct 14: Veteran India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is celebrating his 37th birthday on Sunday (October 14). The southpaw who has played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India made his international debut in Dhaka against Bangladesh in 2003.

Presently, Gambhir is playing for Delhi in the ongoing the domestic limited-overs tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Here are a few interesting facts about Gambhir:

Only Indian batsman to have slammed 5 consecutive Test centuries: 2 against New Zealand, 2 against Sri Lanka and 1 against Bangladesh.

Second batsman to spend most time at the crease. He batted for 643 minutes during his innings of 137 against New Zealand in 2009.

He played a crucial role with his bat in both the World Cup finals (2007 T20 WC, 2011 WC) that India won under MS Dhoni's captaincy. He scored 75 in 2007 WC final against Pakistan while 97 in the 2011 WC final against Sri Lanka.

He has lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies twice for Kolkata Knight Riders. Was named ICC Test Player of the Year in 2009. Gambhir achieved the No. 1 ICC rankings in Tests in 2009 after a superb year with the bat.

The Delhi-batsman was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2008. Cricketers and fans took to Twitter to greet the veteran on his birthday.

Here's how Gambhir was greeted on his birthday:

ICC

This is how ICC greeted Gambhir on his birthday.

BCCI

The BCCI shared a clip of his knock against Sri Lanka in 2011 World Cup Final in which he scored valuable 97.

Pragyan Ojha

Veteran spinner Pragyan Ojha greeted Gambhir on his birthday.

KKR

KKR greeted their former skipper on his birthday.

Shikhar Dhawan

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan greeted his Delhi teammate on his birthday.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 11:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2018
    Read in Telugu: 37వ పడిలోకి గంభీర్: ట్విట్టర్‌లో శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ
