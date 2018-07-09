Sarfraz handshake snub unintentional - Maxwell

Harare, July 9: Glenn Maxwell insisted he did not intend to snub Sarfraz Ahmed after Pakistan beat Australia in the Tri-series final on Sunday (July 8).
Maxwell appeared to ignore Sarfraz when the Pakistan captain had his arm outstretched for a handshake following his side's six-wicket Twenty20 international win in Harare.
The Australian all-rounder took to social media on Monday to state that was not the case.
"Congrats to Pakistan on their win yesterday, Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik were unstoppable," Maxwell tweeted.
"Sad note to end our tour of Zimbabwe, but still plenty of positives to take out of it.
"In regards to the incident shown post-match, it appears unsportsmanlike, and certainly not the way I play the game.
"It was a genuine oversight on my behalf and I'm currently looking for Sarfraz in the hotel to shake his hand and congratulate him and his team on their series win."
