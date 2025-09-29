Cricket God's Plan: 'Finisher' Rinku Singh’s One-Ball Fairy Tale in the Asia Cup 2025 Final By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 3:21 [IST]

Dubai, Sep 29:

Dubai, Sep 29: It felt like destiny. Rinku Singh, who proudly carries a tattoo that reads "God's Plan", had always dreamed of hitting the winning runs in a big final. On Sunday (September 28) night in Dubai, with millions watching, the script unfolded just the way he had imagined.

Walking out to bat for the very first time in the Asia Cup 2025, with India needing just one run to seal victory against Pakistan in the final, Rinku needed only one ball. A calm flick over mid-on for four sent the Indian dressing room into raptures and confirmed India's ninth Asia Cup title and their second in the T20 format.

"Nothing else matters. This one ball matters. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. Team won and I am really happy," said an elated Rinku after India's nerve-wracking five-wicket triumph. For the 27-year-old, who has built his reputation as a finisher in the IPL and in international cricket, the moment was poetic - God's Plan, indeed.

The final itself had been an edge-of-the-seat contest. Chasing 147, India were in trouble at 20 for three after Pakistan's pace attack struck early. But Tilak Varma (69 off 53)* and Sanju Samson (24 off 21) rebuilt with maturity before Shivam Dube (33 off 22) added crucial firepower. When Dube fell, the match was still alive, but Tilak's composure in the death overs ensured India were always within striking distance.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill reflected on the effort, saying, "Pretty amazing. The whole tournament, we remained unbeaten. Losing three wickets early was never easy. The partnership between Sanju and Tilak, and then how Dube hit those big sixes, was very important." He also stressed that there was no panic even when the asking rate touched ten an over late in the innings.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel praised India's adaptability, especially with Dube's unexpected role as a new-ball bowler in the absence of Hardik Pandya. "Special performance by the boys tonight. Slightly behind the game in the second innings but the guys summed up the conditions well. It was a nice opportunity for Dube and he set the tone beautifully - and what a way to finish with the bat," Morkel said.

India's spin ace Kuldeep Yadav, who turned the match with his four-wicket haul after Pakistan's fiery 84-run opening stand, said the team always knew a couple of wickets would flip the contest. "They started really well. After 10-11 overs, they were 100-1. We knew if we could get a couple of wickets, then it was not going to be easy for the new batter to come in and score runs."

Sanju Samson, whose calm 57-run partnership with Tilak steadied India's nerves, said he relished the occasion. "I really enjoyed the pressure. Not played many India vs Pakistan games but the pressure was there. I had to use my experience, calm my nerves, watch the ball and react. Came off well today."

In the end, however, it was Rinku Singh's single stroke that stole the limelight. One ball faced, four runs scored, a final sealed, and an Asia Cup title won. For a man who believes in divine destiny, this was cricket's purest reminder that sometimes, it really is just God's Plan.