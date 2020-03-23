Cricket
Good Samaritans: Pathan brothers do their bit by donating masks

By Pti
Vadodara, March 23: In a humanitarian gesture, former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf have donated 4,000 masks to the needy amid the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

Former India speedster Irfan, who played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs, tweeted, "Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned. But don’t gather crowd!@iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us…."

Irfan informed in a video that he and his brother bought the masks in the name of the Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust, which is run by their father, and that the masks will be distributed to Vadodara health department, who will in turn distribute it to the needy.

According to the Union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 430. The global death toll has passed 15,000 with close to 350,000 confirmed cases.

Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 20:32 [IST]
