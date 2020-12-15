Australia's Green to make Test debut against India if given all-clear

Green is poised to earn his maiden Baggy Green cap, according to head coach Justin Langer, but the promising 21-year-old must first come through Cricket Australia's (CA) concussion protocol.

He was diagnosed with a mild concussion after being struck by a straight drive by Jasprit Bumrah while bowling during Australia A's match against India at Sydney last week.

India vs Australia: CA hopeful Cameron Green recovers concussion ahead of India Test

The Western Australian will train with the Australia squad on Tuesday and Wednesday before the medical team make their final assessment ahead of Thursday's series opener in Adelaide.

The hosts had added all-rounder Moises Henriques as a back-up to Green in case the latter fails to prove his fitness in time for the day-night Test.

India vs Australia | Moises Henriques added to Aussies squad for Adelaide Test

The four-Test series begins at Adelaide and Langer has no doubt the in-form youngster is ready to make his Test bow.

"If he's passed fit he'll definitely play," Langer said on Tuesday, with Australia already missing David Warner (adductor), Will Pucovski (concussion) and Sean Abbott (calf).

If he's fit, he'll play: Langer - Aussie coach confirms Cam Green is in line for a Test debut #AUSvIND | @ARamseyCricket https://t.co/cmvg76v6gN pic.twitter.com/uWpRGJmpp1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2020

"We're just going through the concussion protocols. We all saw, it was a very unusual incident that happened with him.

"If Cameron gets through the protocols and he gets through training and he feels good, I've seen him last night, he had a big smile on his face, he had another test this morning that we got good news."

Green has impressed with his batting after posting a career-best 197 in the Sheffield Shield earlier this season and added an unbeaten century against India in a tour match last week.

Cameron Green unsure if he's ready for Australia Test debut after century

His bowling has been restricted while he recovers from stress fractures in his back, but Langer could not hide his excitement at possibly making Green the youngest Australian Test debutant since 2016.

"He's a terrific young bloke, he's obviously an excellent talent, he's earned the right for selection through his performances through Sheffield Shield cricket," Langer added.

"If he's fit and available then he'll make his Test debut, which is very, very exciting for Australian cricket, for him and his family."

(With inputs from Omnisport)