Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hafeez breaks bio-bubble in UK, PCB upset as player would have to self isolate for 5 days

By Pti

Karachi, Aug 12: The Pakistan Cricket Board is furious at former captain Muhammad Hafeez for his apparent breach of the biosecurity protocol imposed by the England and Wales Cricket Board for the ongoing away series.

The former skipper, who is not a part of the Test squad is there for the limited overs leg.

On Wednesday, Hafeez tweeted a picture of himself with an elderly lady from the golf course adjacent to the team hotel despite strict instructions that they shouldn't interact with anyone outside the bubble.

A source close to the Pakistan team said Hafeez’s breach of protocol had upset everyone as all players had been told specifically to avoid interaction with anyone outside the bio secure bubble, since the course is open to the public in Southampton.

Hafeez put himself in trouble when he posted a tweet of himself and the lady terming her as inspirational.

The ECB medical team is aware of the breach of protocol and Hafeez will most likely have to isolate himself for five days and then undergo two negative Covid-19 tests before he rejoins the team again.

Hafeez was among those players who had tested positive before travelling to England but then created an embarrassing situation for the PCB when he privately got himself tested and the result was negative which he posted on his twitter account.

He returned two more negative tests before being permitted to travel to the UK. The ECB is taking any breach of the biosecurity protocol very seriously and fast bowler Joffra Archer was also reprimanded and was dropped for the second Test against West Indies after he also breached the biosecurity bubble by going to his apartment in Brighton.

Hafeez, a veteran allrounder has also got himself into trouble in the past with his statements on Pakistan cricket and selection matters.

More PCB News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,329,638 | World - 20,511,787
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 21:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue