Handover Asia Cup Trophy Or Face The Consequences! BCCI Warns ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The ongoing tensions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have taken a new turn after the Indian board formally requested ACC president Mohsin Naqvi to return the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to India.

Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and is a minister in the Pakistan government, had left the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with the trophy following India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final on September 28.

The matter has now escalated into an official dispute. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, in a statement via India Today, confirmed that the board has sent an email to Naqvi demanding the handover of the trophy. He further warned that if no response is received, the BCCI will raise the issue formally with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to reports, the trophy remains locked at the ACC headquarters in Dubai, with strict orders that it cannot be moved or transferred without Naqvi's explicit consent. As per PTI, Naqvi has made it clear that he alone will personally present the trophy to the Indian side or BCCI representatives whenever the opportunity arises.

"As of today the trophy is still in ACC offices in Dubai with clear instructions from Naqvi that it should not be moved or handed over to anyone without his approval and in-person presence," a source close to Naqvi was quoted as saying to PTI on October 10, 2025.

"Naqvi has given clear instructions that only he will hand over the trophy in person (whenever that happens) to the Indian team or BCCI," the source added.

The Asia Cup 2025 was already marred by political tension between India and Pakistan. Players from both teams reportedly avoided post-match handshakes, while symbolic gestures reflecting the strained diplomatic climate became frequent during the tournament.

Naqvi himself courted controversy by posting politically charged statements on social media during the event. With no resolution yet in sight, BCCI's latest warning signals that the trophy row could soon escalate to the ICC's doorstep if Naqvi continues to hold his ground.