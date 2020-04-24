Cricket
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket fraternity wish Master Blaster on his 47th birthday

By
Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on April 24, 2020
Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on April 24, 2020

Bengaluru, April 24: Indian stars Suresh Raina, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin lead the charge as cricket fraternity wished Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday.

Master Blaster, Tendulkar, turned 47 on Friday (April 24), and despite him chosing not to celebrate his birthday this year as a mark of respect for the healthcare and other frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, #HappyBirthdaySachin started trending on Twitter right as the clock hit 12.

While Raina, Ashwin and other Indian cricketers like Ishant and Wriddhiman Saha recalled some of the memorable innings and partnerships they shared with him, ICC and BCCI also paid tribute to Tendulkar.

Suresh Raina on memorable innings

"Happy birthday Sachin paji! Wishing you lots of health & happiness always. I have been so fortunate to share many memorable innings with you, specially my debut 100 & when you completed your 100th century," Raina wished the master blaster.

Ashwin's Chepauk memories of Sachin

"Many more happy returns of the day Sachin paijee. The memories of your 100s at Chepauk are still so fresh in my memory and feels like it happened yesterday. May you have great day and beyond. #SachinSachin," tweeted Ashwin.

Wriddhiman Saha

"Happiest Birthday Legend Sachin Tendulkar ! May you have a wonderful year ahead..sending you lots of love and goodwishes on this special day! Stay Safe! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar," said Saha a his tweet.

To the Legend from Yuvi

"To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here's wishing MasterBlaster Sachin Tendulkar

a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin," tweeted Yuvraj Singh.

Ishant wishes Amazing human

"Best wishes to the one and only Sachin Paaji! With being one great cricketer you are also one amazing human! Happy Birthday, Paaji! God bless you!#HappyBirthdaySachin," wished Ishant Sharma.

BCCI recall the Master's 41st Test hundred

"As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008. He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

"Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday 🍰 🎁 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin," tweeted BCCI.

ICC wish Sachin Tendulkar

"Happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman of all time!

"To celebrate, we will give you the opportunity to vote for his top ODI innings in a bracket challenge!

"Stay tuned to join the celebrations," posted the ICC Twitter handle.

Here are more tweets from India cricketers wishing Tendulkar a Happy 47th Birthday:

Many happy returns my friend! Have a great year! @sachintendulkar

A post shared by Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaysphotos) on Apr 23, 2020 at 9:25pm PDT

Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
