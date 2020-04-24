Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket fraternity wish Master Blaster on his 47th birthday

Happy birthday @sachin_rt paji! Wishing you lots of health & happiness always. I have been so fortunate to share many memorable innings with you, specially my debut 100 & when you completed your 100th century.🇮🇳🏏🎂☝️ pic.twitter.com/a5fANuieXl — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 23, 2020

"Happy birthday Sachin paji! Wishing you lots of health & happiness always. I have been so fortunate to share many memorable innings with you, specially my debut 100 & when you completed your 100th century," Raina wished the master blaster.

Many more happy returns of the day @sachin_rt paijee. The memories of your 100s at Chepauk are still so fresh in my memory and feels like it happened yesterday. May you have great day and beyond. #SachinSachin — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 24, 2020

"Many more happy returns of the day Sachin paijee. The memories of your 100s at Chepauk are still so fresh in my memory and feels like it happened yesterday. May you have great day and beyond. #SachinSachin," tweeted Ashwin.

Happiest Birthday Legend @sachin_rt ! May you have a wonderful year ahead..sending you lots of love and goodwishes on this special day! Stay Safe! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/58gVKSHafB — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) April 24, 2020

"Happiest Birthday Legend Sachin Tendulkar ! May you have a wonderful year ahead..sending you lots of love and goodwishes on this special day! Stay Safe! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar," said Saha a his tweet.

To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here’s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/l52w5dahA3 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2020

"To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here's wishing MasterBlaster Sachin Tendulkar

a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin," tweeted Yuvraj Singh.

Best wishes to the one and only Sachin Paaji! With being one great cricketer you are also one amazing human! Happy Birthday, Paaji! God bless you! 🎂 💯 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/aMIS1dvYTX — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 24, 2020

"Best wishes to the one and only Sachin Paaji! With being one great cricketer you are also one amazing human! Happy Birthday, Paaji! God bless you!#HappyBirthdaySachin," wished Ishant Sharma.

As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008.



He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.



Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday 🍰 🎁 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/dgBdlbCtU7 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 23, 2020

"As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008. He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

"Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday 🍰 🎁 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin," tweeted BCCI.

Happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman of all time!



To celebrate, we will give you the opportunity to vote for his top ODI innings in a bracket challenge!



Stay tuned to join the celebrations 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3orof9LAvs — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2020

"Happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman of all time!

"To celebrate, we will give you the opportunity to vote for his top ODI innings in a bracket challenge!

"Stay tuned to join the celebrations," posted the ICC Twitter handle.