Happy Birthday Yuvi: Five best moments of Yuvraj Singh's career

1. The first sighting

Yuvraj had made an impression as a good-timer of the ball and clean-striker even from his under-19 days and was part of the India side that won the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2000 at Sri Lanka. He was the Player of the Tournament and that earned him call to the national side for the ICC Knockout Trophy held in Nairobi. He had an uneventful debut against Kenya but showed his potential with a match-winning 80-ball 84 against Australia in the quarterfinals. He made those runs against a classy Aussies line-up including Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie and Brett Lee.

2. The NatWest triumph

Yuvraj and his Under-19 batchmate Mohammed Kaif were the main architects of a victory that has been etched in golden letters in Indian cricket history. The NatWest final against hosts England in 2002 at Lord's was a major achievement under Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj played a vital role with a 63-ball 69. India chased England's 325 successfully for a two-wicket win.

3. ICC World T20 victory

Yuvraj Singh played a significant role in this campaign under MS Dhoni knocking 148 runs from six matches at an astounding strike-rate of 194.73 and his blitz against England and South Africa were pivotal for India's march to title.

4. The 6 sixes

Yuvraj hammered England pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes at Durban to enter the history books. That it came against a proper pacer like Broad only illuminated his feat and he was also the first Indian to achieve the feat in international cricket.

5. ICC World Cup 2011

After a modest run early on, Yuvraj came into his own in the 2011 50-over World Cup held in India. With bat, ball and in the field Yuvraj was an irresistible force and not surprisingly he walked away with the Player of the Tournament award. Later, it was revealed that he battled a bout of malicious tumour through the tournament and it only added a touch of bravery to his effort. It was quite apt that Yuvraj was in the middle when MS Dhoni deposited Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara over long-on stand for a six to seal the title win.