Harbhajan Singh and groundsman share dinner

Bengaluru, January 5: Harbhajan Singh comes across as a down to earth individual off the field.

Harbhajan, the India off-spinner with more than 400 Test wickets, posted a picture of him having dinner with a groundsman - Mulayam Singh - of the Mohali cricket ground, his home venue.

This could a one of the rare instances of Harbhajan revealing his common face behind the cricketing super star mask.

This is in stark contrast to his on field persona - aggressive and in your face. In fact, off the field Harbhajan is quite fun loving and recently he offered a 'Bhangra' performance during the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in New Delhi.