Hardik Pandya celebrates 26th birthday away from family and friends as he recovers from back surgery in London

New Delhi, Oct 11: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is celebrating his 26th birthday on Friday (October 11). The Baroda cricketer is away from home on his birthday for he's currently in London and recovering from a back surgery.

Hardik on October 5, underwent successful surgery in London for an acute lower-back injury and took to his social media handle and informed about the surgery.

Hardik uploaded a video of himself walking in the hospital room and using the wheelchair to move from one place to other. Earlier on Thursday (October 10), Hardik shared an image on his social media handle in which his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians' owner Neeta Ambani visited him at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

Hardik shared an image of his cake cutting earlier in the day on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram Smiling Since 1993 🥳 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Oct 10, 2019 at 6:02pm PDT

Several India cricketers, experts and fans took to Twitter to greet Hardik on his birthday and conveyed their best wishes. They even wished the cricketer a speedy recovery from the back surgery so that he can return on the cricket pitch soon.