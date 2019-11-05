Hardik Pandya clicked with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Stankovic after dinner date in Mumbai, image goes viral

Hardik goes for a dinner date with Natasha in Mumbai

Natasha - who is a contestant in popular celebrity TV dance show Nach Baliye 9 - was recently seen coming out with Hardik after having a dinner date. Both the celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi outside a hotel in Juhu, in Mumbai.

Hardik-Natasha are serious about taking relationship further

Earlier reports claimed that Hardik is serious about his relationship with the Serbian. It is also reported that Pandya had introduced Stankovic to her family a few months back. As per reports his elder brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Pandya like Natasha and the cricketer's parents have also accepted her into their family.

Hardik's family likes Natasha

According to a report published in Spotboye, Natasha has now started attending every family function at Hardik's residence. A couple of days ago, Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri threw a Diwali party for close members of the family. Natasha wasn't just present at the party but also played the host for the arriving guests.

She was even spotted attending Hardik's cousin's birthday bash.

Natasha's special message for Hardik

The speculations about Hardik dating Natasha gained momentum after the model-actress greeted the Indian cricketer on his birthday on October 11.

Natasha posted a picture with Hardik and also wrote a heartfelt note which reads, "To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely, have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn't be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner. Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I'll always have your back. Happy bday HP ❤️ God bless you."