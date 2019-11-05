Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hardik Pandya clicked with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Stankovic after dinner date in Mumbai, image goes viral

By
Hardik Pandya clicked with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Stankovic after dinner date in Mumbai, image goes viral

Mumbai, Nov 5: India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been recently linked with model-dancer Natasha Stankovic. Speculations have been rife that the Baroda cricketer, who has been linked up with several lovely ladies in the Bollywood, is currently dating Natasha, who is a Serbian model and dancer.

Natasha originally hails from Serbia and started learning dance at the age of 3. In the year 2010, she won Sports Serbia title and shot to fame and decided to build a career in the field of sport.

Hardik Pandya misses MS Dhoni and Ziva, Sakshi Dhoni sends him a heart melting message

Stankovic shot to fame after featuring in rapper and composer Badshah's superhit single track titled 'DJ Waley Babu' in 2015. She's been doing modelling and dance assignments in India ever since.

Hardik recently underwent back surgery in England and returned home. The talented India cricketer, who is recovering from injury, is mostly spending time with his family and friends.

Hardik goes for a dinner date with Natasha in Mumbai

Natasha - who is a contestant in popular celebrity TV dance show Nach Baliye 9 - was recently seen coming out with Hardik after having a dinner date. Both the celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi outside a hotel in Juhu, in Mumbai.

Hardik-Natasha are serious about taking relationship further

Hardik-Natasha are serious about taking relationship further

Earlier reports claimed that Hardik is serious about his relationship with the Serbian. It is also reported that Pandya had introduced Stankovic to her family a few months back. As per reports his elder brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Pandya like Natasha and the cricketer's parents have also accepted her into their family.

Hardik's family likes Natasha

Hardik's family likes Natasha

According to a report published in Spotboye, Natasha has now started attending every family function at Hardik's residence. A couple of days ago, Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri threw a Diwali party for close members of the family. Natasha wasn't just present at the party but also played the host for the arriving guests.

She was even spotted attending Hardik's cousin's birthday bash.

Natasha's special message for Hardik

Natasha's special message for Hardik

The speculations about Hardik dating Natasha gained momentum after the model-actress greeted the Indian cricketer on his birthday on October 11.

Natasha posted a picture with Hardik and also wrote a heartfelt note which reads, "To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely, have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn't be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner. Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I'll always have your back. Happy bday HP ❤️ God bless you."

More HARDIK PANDYA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: hardik pandya cricket girlfriend
Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 17:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue