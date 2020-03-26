Hardik Pandya flaunts Rolex watch priced Rs 1 crore in brother Krunal Pandya's birthday celebration picture

The social media went abuzz once again at the display of the Baroda cricketer's yet another high-end branded watch and this time it is a Rolex.

While sharing an image of the birthday celebration of his elder brother Krunal Pandya, the 25-year-old cricketer was spotted sporting a watch which according to the reports is a 'Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold Cosmograph 40 in 18-carat yellow gold case'.

In the image, Hardik could be seen eating a 'zero-calorie' an imaginary cake. The watch, as per the experts, is priced approximately Rs 1,01,25,000 and has the following features:

# A screw-down yellow gold back

# A screw-down crown and push buttons with triblock triple waterproof

# Fixed bezel set with 36 trapeze cut diamonds (4.58 ct)

# Scratch-resistant double anti-reflective sapphire crystal

# Eye of the Tiger diamond-paved black lacquered yellow gold dial

# 8 diamond hour markers and gold-toned hands

Earlier in October last year, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder posted an image after undergoing successful back surgery. In that image, the cricketer was seen sporting a watch that was worth Rs 81 lakh.

People on social media guessed the brand of the watch and found it to be a pretty expensive one. As per the experts, Hardik was sporting a self-winding Patek Philippe Rose Gold Nautilus (in 18K rose gold case) with a reference number 5980/1R and Caliber CH 28-520 C around his wrist. The price of this particular watch is around Rs 80 lakhs and has a waiting list of eight years.