Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hardik Pandya flaunts Rolex watch priced Rs 1 crore in brother Krunal Pandya's birthday celebration picture

By

New Delhi, March 26: India cricketer Hardik Pandya's love for expensive watches isn't hidden from the world. The all-rounder time and again has flaunted these gadgets on his wrist which became a subject of debate.

The social media went abuzz once again at the display of the Baroda cricketer's yet another high-end branded watch and this time it is a Rolex.

While sharing an image of the birthday celebration of his elder brother Krunal Pandya, the 25-year-old cricketer was spotted sporting a watch which according to the reports is a 'Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold Cosmograph 40 in 18-carat yellow gold case'.

In the image, Hardik could be seen eating a 'zero-calorie' an imaginary cake. The watch, as per the experts, is priced approximately Rs 1,01,25,000 and has the following features:

# A screw-down yellow gold back

# A screw-down crown and push buttons with triblock triple waterproof

# Fixed bezel set with 36 trapeze cut diamonds (4.58 ct)

# Scratch-resistant double anti-reflective sapphire crystal

# Eye of the Tiger diamond-paved black lacquered yellow gold dial

# 8 diamond hour markers and gold-toned hands

Earlier in October last year, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder posted an image after undergoing successful back surgery. In that image, the cricketer was seen sporting a watch that was worth Rs 81 lakh.

People on social media guessed the brand of the watch and found it to be a pretty expensive one. As per the experts, Hardik was sporting a self-winding Patek Philippe Rose Gold Nautilus (in 18K rose gold case) with a reference number 5980/1R and Caliber CH 28-520 C around his wrist. The price of this particular watch is around Rs 80 lakhs and has a waiting list of eight years.

More HARDIK PANDYA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
TCS World 10k run Bengaluru put off
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue