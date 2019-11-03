Hardik Pandya misses MS Dhoni and Ziva, Sakshi Dhoni sends him a heart melting message

Hardik recently posted a picture with former India captain MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva and shared an emotional message stating that he is missing the Ranchi cricketer and his adorable daughter.

Sharing a throwback picture on his Instagram handle, Hardik captioned it, "Miss this little one (and the big guy too)."

In the image shared by Hardik, all three of them could be seen walking on London roads. The picture was taken during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Following his emotional post, Hardik received a heartwarming reply from Dhoni's wife Sakshi.

Sakshi commented: "Awww Hardik Pandya, you know you have a home in Ranchi too, right?"

Hardik's bonding with Dhoni both on and off the field is known to all. The duo shares a great camaraderie. Earlier, the Mumbai Indians' all-rounder was seen enjoying a pool session with Ziva and Dhoni at the wicketkeeper-batsman's Ranchi residence.

Hardik underwent successful surgery to treat his lower back injury which ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite period. He last featured in the three-match T20I series against South Africa at home where he aggravated his back pain. The selectors didn't pick him up for the Test series against the Proteas and for the series against Bangladesh.

The right-handed all-rounder was checked by the doctor who treated him during India's tour of England in 2018 and the 2019 World Cup.

On the other hand, it is not clear when Dhoni will again don the gloves for the national team. He has been away from international cricket since India's exit from the World Cup after losing the semi-final clash against New Zealand.