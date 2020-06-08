Hardik Pandya names his favorite captain, and it is not Virat Kohli!

Hardik has been with Mumbai Indians since 2015 and has been captained by Rohit ever since. With Hardik and Rohit in their line-up, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL three times between 2015 and 2019. The IPL 2020 is currently postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I have always enjoyed playing with Rohit and he has been a great captain. We don't have much conversation about the game but I have had my best years playing under him," Pandya was quoted as saying by the Mumbai Indians.

Pandya also said that star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is a "different character." "He's calm and knowledgeable. He's someone who I enjoy being with. We have got success together and have genuinely shared that success," he said.

Hardik is slowly returning to international cricket after missing better part of 2019 with a back injury. He was selected for the home one-dayers against South Africa but the first match in Dharamsala was washed out without a ball being bowled and the remainder of the series was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Recently, former Australian captain Ian Chappell also put forth the case of Hardik and said the all-rounder should be a part of the Indian squad for the tour of Australia later this year.

"It will help if Hardik Pandya is available. He gives India an extra bowling option to maintain the pressure when the leading fast bowlers need a rest," Chappell wrote his column for 'ESPNCricinfo'.

Hardik had said he understands his importance in the limited-overs format. "This is Pandya's chance to gradually build up overs in the three Tests before the SCG match, where he could act as the third seamer so that a second spinner can be included," Chappell said. "Having Pandya at seven would necessitate Rishabh Pant keeping and batting at six," said Chappell.