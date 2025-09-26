Cricket Haris Rauf Fined By ICC, Sahibzada Farhan Warned Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 22:04 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Asia Cup 2025 has gone far beyond cricketing battles, with disciplinary issues and off-field controversies now dominating headlines. Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fee for using "abusive language and aggressive gestures" during the Super 4 clash against India, while teammate Sahibzada Farhan was handed an official warning for his controversial celebration.

The disciplinary hearing was held at the Pakistan team hotel, overseen by match referee Richie Richardson, with both players and team manager Naveed Akram Cheema present. Although the duo submitted written statements and initially pleaded not guilty, Rauf was penalised, while Farhan escaped financial sanction.

Tournament sources told PTI, "Match referee Richie Richardson had completed his hearing on Friday afternoon at the team hotel. Haris Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fees for aggressive behaviour and Farhan has been let off with a warning."

The incidents unfolded during an already heated encounter. After reaching his half-century, Farhan marked the milestone with a "gun-fire" gesture that quickly went viral. Later, Rauf, fielding near the boundary rope, was targeted by Indian fans with chants of "Kohli, Kohli," reminding him of Virat Kohli's iconic sixes at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne. In response, the pacer made gestures that resembled a plane crash, which many interpreted as provocative.

Rauf also clashed with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during India's dominant chase, adding more fuel to the rivalry. Farhan, however, downplayed his actions, saying: "That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that."

The controversy follows India's refusal to shake hands with Pakistan in both the group and Super 4 matches, as well as Pakistan's complaint against Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav for dedicating a win to the armed forces.

With India and Pakistan now set to meet in the Asia Cup final for the very first time, the clash promises not only cricketing drama but also heightened emotions on and off the field.