Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Harmanpreet Kaur loses DSP rank over fake certificate

Harmanpreet Kaur was appointed as DSP in Punjab Police in February but now she has lost the rank after it was found that she produced a fake degree certificate
Harmanpreet Kaur was appointed as DSP in Punjab Police in February but now she has lost the rank after it was found that she produced a fake degree certificate

Bengaluru, July 10: Indian women's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur in all likelihood will be demoted from her DSP rank in Punjab police after her degree certificate was found to be fake - as per a report in Times of India.

The 29-year-old Harmanpreet had quit Western Railway to join as DSP in Punjab Police earlier this year. She was offered the DSP Spost by Punjab Government after she played a key role in taking India to the final of the Women's World Cup in England in 2017.

READ THIS STORY IN TELUGU

"The state government has written to Harmanpreet that since now her qualification can only be treated as Class XII, she can at best be retained by Punjab Police as constable," ToI quoted a senior government functionary in Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's office.

According to the state government rules, only graduate sportspersons can be considered for Class I level postings.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur did not offer any comment on the issue and said: "Will tell you later as I am not feeling well now."

Harmanpreet had submitted a graduation certificate from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut at the time of joining the Punjab Police but the university had recently informed the Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar, that the role number on the marksheet does not exist in their records.

The Punjab Government, however, is not contemplating legal action against Harmanpreet as she is a player of international repute. If they do file an FIR, Harmanpreet may even lose her Arjuna Award and other government benefits.

In a similar case in earlier this February, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mandeep Kaur was removed from DSP's post after her graduation degree was found to be fake.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Read more about: harmanpreet kaur news bcci cricket
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 12:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue