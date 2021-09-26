Harshal Patel hat-trick wickets in IPL 2021: Pacer becomes third RCB bowler to pick up a hat-trick

Patel - who is the leading wicket-taker in the fourteenth edition of the cash-rich league - produced a match-winning performance against Mumbai Indians in the league game and returned with impressive figures of 4/17 from 3.1 overs, including a hat-trick, and guided his team to an emphatic 54-run win over defending champions.

Harshal joined the likes of Praveen Kumar (vs RR in Bengaluru in 2010) and Samuel Badree (vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru in 2017) to become the third bowler from the franchise to grab a hat-trick.

The right-arm pacer from Haryana picked up a fifer as well as a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians in the same IPL season and helped RCB complete a double over MI in a season. It was his brilliant bowling effort in his second spell which helped RCB bowl out the five-time champions for the first time in their IPL history.

Bowling his third over in the match, Harshal dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar as he claimed his first IPL hat-trick.

Here's how Harshal's hat-trick came:

16.1: Harshal bowled an off-cutter length ball, outside off stump to Hardik Pandya. The batsman moved in the front slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover and Kohli took a simple catch. Harshal gets his first wicket. Hardik departs for three.

16.2: Harshal bowled another off-cutter half volley towards the middle stump to Kieron Pollard. The batsman moved in front to glance and it was a play and miss towards the leg side and the ball crashed into the stumps. Pollard departed for 7.

16.3: Harshal bowled an off-cutter full toss, to leg on the back foot defending, hit Rahul Chahar's pad. The umpire raised his finger as Chahar fell for a duck.

Later, the pacer went on dismissing Adam Milne and grabbed his four-or and claimed his 23rd wicket in the ongoing tournament.