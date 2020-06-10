Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hello umpire, can you help me to dismiss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma! Finch's bizarre plea

By
Hello umpire, can you help me to dismiss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma! Finchs bizarre plea. The incident might happened in the third ODI between India and Australia at Bengaluru.
Hello umpire, can you help me to dismiss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma! Finch's bizarre plea. The incident might happened in the third ODI between India and Australia at Bengaluru.

London, June 10: The Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma combination can make any opposition look ordinary and on one such occasion, the desperate rival skipper, Australia's Aaron Finch, ended up turning to the umpire for advice on how to get the two out.

The umpire in question was Englishman Michael Gough and he recalled telling Finch, "you're on your own." The 40-year-old Gough, who has so far officiated in 62 ODIs including the two recent India-Australia bilateral ODI series in 2019 and 2020, recalled a conversation that he had with Finch while the Indian run-machines went about their business with ease.

"I remember a match between India and Australia, and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were putting on a huge partnership," Gough told Wisden Cricket Monthly. "I was stood next to Aaron Finch at square-leg and he said to me, during the game, how it was unbelievable to watch these two great players.

"Then he asked me how I would bowl at them! I looked at him and said, 'I've got enough on my plate, you're on your own there'," he said.

The third ODI between India and Australia at Bengaluru in January this year is likely to be the one that Gough is talking about. Kohli (89) and Rohit (119) had forged a 137-run match-winning partnership for the second wicket as India chased down a target of 286 to claim a seven-wicket win and seal the series 2-1.

During his playing career, Gough featured in 67 first-class games for Durham. As an off-spinner, Gough took 30 first-class wickets and 21 list A wickets.

Right now, Indian cricketers and in general sportsmen across the world are under lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, though the international cricket is likely to return in July when the West Indies tour England for three Tests and as many T20Is. IPL 2020 too has been postponed because of the pandemic.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bayern may give up on Sane
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 12:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue