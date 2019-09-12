Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath resigns, to play first-class cricket in India

"I would like to thank Cricket Hong Kong for everything that they have done for me over the years. It has been a very enjoyable ride with them since the age of 12 but I believe it is time to move on. I wish the players and support staff all the best and I will be keeping a close eye on their future endeavours," Rath told Emerging Cricket

Rath wants to enter the IPL 2020 draft as a local 'uncapped' player and he averages 51.75 from 15 ODIs and from 9 First-Class innings he has made 391 runs at 65.

"In the first instance however, this opportunity provides a chance to train and play full-time in a fully-professional system, with the added incentive down the line of potentially playing Test cricket. This has always been my dream, and the false start to my chance in the English system resulted in me taking a good look at all my options," he said.

Rath was offered a contract by English county Middlesex but he could not obtain visa because it is reserved for players from ICC full member countries. Hong Kong are stil an associate member of the ICC.

"I will also be proud to have represented my birthplace, but I have to be completely honest with myself about the opportunities that are there for me both in earning capacity and playing experience with Hong Kong," Rath said.

"With a 10-team World Cup and the First-Class Intercontinental Cup being more or less cancelled, my skill set and future as a cricketer really does depend on me being able to find chances that best fit my style of play, which I have been working very hard on to suit all formats. This decision allows me my best chance to make the sport I love a long-term career option," he added.