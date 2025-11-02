English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

How can India win the Women's World Cup Final? 2 Crucial Things Needed after 298 on Board

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

India have produced a commanding batting display in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, posting a strong total of 298 for seven in 50 overs against South Africa. The innings was powered by an explosive 87 from opener Shafali Verma, whose 78-ball knock included seven fours and two sixes, setting the tone for India's aggressive start.

Smriti Mandhana gave the team early momentum with a fluent 45 off 58 balls, stitching a 104-run opening stand with Shafali that laid the foundation for the innings.

How can India win the Women s World Cup Final 2 Things Harmanpreet Kaur and Team must do

Despite losing momentum briefly after Mandhana's dismissal, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh reignited the scoring in the later stages. Deepti's composed 58 off 58 balls, including three fours and a six, proved vital in stabilizing the middle order, while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh's fiery 34 off 24 balls added late acceleration.

Despite threatening to score beyond 300 while Richa Ghosh was there, India have fallen short of the mark by 2 runs. But they are very much in it and need to do two things to defend this total.

How can India win the Women s World Cup Final 2 Things Harmanpreet Kaur and Team must do

How can India win the Women's World Cup 2025?

Early Wickets

The Indian bowlers will have to pick up early wickets to put South Africans under pressure. With a great batting lineup that the Proteas have, early wickets is the only way to rattle them, especially in a big match such as the World Cup final. Hence, the Indian pacers will have to be on the mark from the get-go, and there shouldn't be any kind of complacency in their bowling. Renuka Thakur and Kranti Gaud, it's up to these two players to provide the magic start for the Indian team.

Efficiency on the Field

South Africa had an amazing outing in the field today. Despite missing some catches, they were excellent in the ground fielding. And the Indians will have to do the same thing. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have been guilty of leaking runs and missing catches in this World Cup, and that cannot happen in the final. If the Indian fielders can save the easy runs and remain proactive on the field, South Africa batters can be put into trouble, which can lead to wickets.

Story first published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 20:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 2, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out