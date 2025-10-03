How Many Countries join together to form the West Indies Cricket Team? Check Full List

The West Indies cricket team, also known as 'The Windies', represents a unique sporting confederation comprising multiple English-speaking Caribbean countries and territories.
Unlike most international cricket teams that represent single nations, the West Indies team is a composite team drawn from 15 island nations and territories primarily located in the Caribbean region.
These include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States Virgin Islands. The team is governed by Cricket West Indies (CWI), which oversees cricket administration and organizes domestic competitions within the West Indies.
The West Indies cricket team has a rich cricketing heritage, having been one of the most dominant teams in the world from the 1960s through the mid-1990s. They have won the ICC Cricket World Cup twice (1975 and 1979) and the ICC T20 World Cup twice (2012 and 2016), among other accolades.
Players are selected across these varied Caribbean territories, showcasing the collective talent of the region. The team is currently ranked in the middle tiers of ICC rankings but remains a significant cricketing force.
Currently, the West Indies team is touring India for a Test series which started October 2, 2025, with matches in Ahmedabad and Delhi. This series is part of the World Test Championship, making every match important for both teams' chances to reach the championship final. The West Indies' presence in India marks their first Test tour in seven years.