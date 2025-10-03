Indian Veteran Rahil Gangjee Well Placed After Rain-Affected First Round At Jakarta International Championship

Cricket How Many Countries join together to form the West Indies Cricket Team? Check Full List By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025, 14:52 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The West Indies cricket team, also known as 'The Windies', represents a unique sporting confederation comprising multiple English-speaking Caribbean countries and territories.

Unlike most international cricket teams that represent single nations, the West Indies team is a composite team drawn from 15 island nations and territories primarily located in the Caribbean region.

What countries comprise the West Indies Cricket Team?

These include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States Virgin Islands. The team is governed by Cricket West Indies (CWI), which oversees cricket administration and organizes domestic competitions within the West Indies.

West Indies Cricket Team & Countries

The countries and territories that make up the West Indies Cricket team are:

Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados

Dominica

Grenada

Guyana

Jamaica

Saint Kitts and Nevis (including Nevis and Saint Kitts separately)

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Additionally, the team includes some British Overseas Territories and other territories

Anguilla

British Virgin Islands

Montserrat

Sint Maarten (a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)

United States Virgin Islands

These 15 nations and territories combined form the cricketing confederation represented by the West Indies cricket team on the international stage.

The Achievements of West Indies Cricket Team

The West Indies cricket team has a rich cricketing heritage, having been one of the most dominant teams in the world from the 1960s through the mid-1990s. They have won the ICC Cricket World Cup twice (1975 and 1979) and the ICC T20 World Cup twice (2012 and 2016), among other accolades.

Players are selected across these varied Caribbean territories, showcasing the collective talent of the region. The team is currently ranked in the middle tiers of ICC rankings but remains a significant cricketing force.

Currently, the West Indies team is touring India for a Test series which started October 2, 2025, with matches in Ahmedabad and Delhi. This series is part of the World Test Championship, making every match important for both teams' chances to reach the championship final. The West Indies' presence in India marks their first Test tour in seven years.