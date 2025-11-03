Cricket How much Prize Money has India won after becoming Champions in Women's World Cup 2025? By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 0:15 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

A historic night unfolded at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as the India Women's Team lifted their maiden World Cup title on Sunday (November 2).

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final, thus creating a monumental moment in the tapestry of cricket in the nation.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record-breaking total prize pool of USD 13.88 million (approximately Rs 122.5 crore) for the 2025 edition of the Women’s World Cup. This represents nearly a threefold jump from the previous edition, demonstrating the ICC’s growing commitment to women’s cricket.

The champions will earn USD 4.48 million (Rs 39.55 crore), which is more than triple the prize from the last edition (USD 1.32 million).

Runners-up will receive USD 2.24 million (Rs 19.77 crore) — a 273% increase from the last time.

Losing semi-finalists will each get USD 1.12 million (Rs 9.89 crore), up from USD 300,000.

Teams will be rewarded for group-stage match wins.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Prize Money

Position / Achievement Prize Money (USD) Approx. in INR (Crore) Previous Edition (USD) Increase (%) Champions 4.48 million 39.55 crore 1.32 million +239% Runners-up 2.24 million 19.77 crore 0.60 million +273% Losing Semi-Finalists (each) 1.12 million 9.89 crore 0.30 million +273% 5th–6th Place Teams (each) 700,000 6.2 crore Not specified — 7th–8th Place Teams (each) 280,000 2.47 crore Not specified — Group Stage Win Bonus (per win) 34,314 0.30 crore (30.29 lakh) Not applicable — Guaranteed Participation Fee 250,000 2.20 crore — — Total Prize Pool 13.88 million 122.5 crore ~4.8 million +190%

How Much Money has India Women's Team won in Women's World Cup 2025?

The India Women's team showcased their class in the Women's World Cup with a stellar performance. They won three group stage matches in the tournament, which earned them around Rs 90.87 lakh. Apart from that, the Indian team got Rs 2.20 crore as a participation fee. After becoming the Champions, the Indian team has now won a prize money of Rs 39.55 crore.

In total, Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops have bagged Rs 42.66 crore in this Women's World Cup. Apart from that, BCCI is also planning a huge financial award for the cricketers, which is reported to be a mammoth Rs 125 crore. With that, they have won Rs 167.66 crore as prize money.