How much Prize Money has India won after becoming Champions in Women's World Cup 2025?

A historic night unfolded at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as the India Women's Team lifted their maiden World Cup title on Sunday (November 2).
Harmanpreet Kaur and her team beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final, thus creating a monumental moment in the tapestry of cricket in the nation.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record-breaking total prize pool of USD 13.88 million (approximately Rs 122.5 crore) for the 2025 edition of the Women’s World Cup. This represents nearly a threefold jump from the previous edition, demonstrating the ICC’s growing commitment to women’s cricket.
|Position / Achievement
|Prize Money (USD)
|Approx. in INR (Crore)
|Previous Edition (USD)
|Increase (%)
|Champions
|4.48 million
|39.55 crore
|1.32 million
|+239%
|Runners-up
|2.24 million
|19.77 crore
|0.60 million
|+273%
|Losing Semi-Finalists (each)
|1.12 million
|9.89 crore
|0.30 million
|+273%
|5th–6th Place Teams (each)
|700,000
|6.2 crore
|Not specified
|—
|7th–8th Place Teams (each)
|280,000
|2.47 crore
|Not specified
|—
|Group Stage Win Bonus (per win)
|34,314
|0.30 crore (30.29 lakh)
|Not applicable
|—
|Guaranteed Participation Fee
|250,000
|2.20 crore
|—
|—
|Total Prize Pool
|13.88 million
|122.5 crore
|~4.8 million
|+190%
The India Women's team showcased their class in the Women's World Cup with a stellar performance. They won three group stage matches in the tournament, which earned them around Rs 90.87 lakh. Apart from that, the Indian team got Rs 2.20 crore as a participation fee. After becoming the Champions, the Indian team has now won a prize money of Rs 39.55 crore.
In total, Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops have bagged Rs 42.66 crore in this Women's World Cup. Apart from that, BCCI is also planning a huge financial award for the cricketers, which is reported to be a mammoth Rs 125 crore. With that, they have won Rs 167.66 crore as prize money.