How the ACU unit of BCCI cleared Mohammed Shami of corruption charges

On March 13, BCCI also asked its Anti-Corruption Unit head Neeraj Kumar to investigate match fixing charges against Shami and subsequently his future with IPL team Delhi Daredevils too was shrouded in doubt.

On March 22, the BCCI has exonerated Shami of corruption charges and gave him 'B' Grade annual contract.

The ambit of ACU probe

Inquire into Jahan's allegations that Shami has accepted money from a London-based businessman Mohammad bhai through Alishba - a Pakistan national settled in Dubai. Jahan said Shami accepted the money in Dubai en route his way back to India from South Africa. Shami denied all these charges.

The ACU members spoke to all concerned - Shami, Jahan (in person) Alishba and Mohammad bhai (over phone) - and came to the conclusion that Shami was not involved in any nefarious activities.

ACU's impression

Shami: The India pacer stuck to his earlier ground that he did not receive money from either Alishba or Mohammad bhai and they are just acquaintances.

Jahan: In fact, Jahan's U-turn was helpful for Shami. Jahan told ACU members that she did not meant to say that Shami took money to fix matches.

Alishba: She maintained that meeting with Shami was just as a fan and it did not involve any monetary transactions.

Mohammad: The London-based businessman with roots in Gujarat said he knows several other cricketers and Shami was just one of them and there was no financial transactions with Shami.

Quick check

The ACU members also conducted a data check with ICC to confirm that the names of Mohammad bhai and Alishba did not figure in the list of suspects. The search result was negative, helping Shami's cause.