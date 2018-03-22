Relief for Mohammed Shami: BCCI to issue Grade B contract

ALSO READ: BCCI WITHHOLDS SHAMI'S CONTRACT | BCCI ISSUES CONTRACT

The BCCI has taken the decision to go ahead with the central contract, which was withheld a fortnight back after the accusations against him, to Shami after the board's Anti Corruption Unit head Neeraj Kumar submitted the report into the corruption and match-fixing allegations levelled against the pacer by Jahan. The Grade B contract carries a remuneration of Rs 3 crore.

"The Committee of Administrators (CoA) had requested Neeraj Kumar, former Police Commissioner of Delhi and Head of BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit, to investigate the allegations against Mohammed Shami insofar as they pertain to the provisions of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code," said a BCCI release.

Jahan's fresh allegations against Shami

"Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/ proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter.

"For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade 'B' annual retainership contract to Mohammed Shami," it said.

In view of this, Shami can now be part of Delhi Daredevils during the upcoming IPL season.