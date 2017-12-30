I dare Virat Kohli would be struggling in South Africa: Bishan Singh Bedi

New Delhi, Dec 30: 2017 is widely hailed as the year of Virat Kohli for the 29-year-old swashbuckler has scored runs across all formats.

But former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi believes the upcoming series between India and South Africa is going to be the real test for the Indian batting mainstay.

As per the legendary spinner, Kohli will be tested by the bowling conditions in South Africa and the hosts also possess a formidable pace attack which is capable of rattling any batting order.

Bedi also feels the Test series against the Proteas will be the first real challenge for Kohli - the skipper as well.

Bedi also praised Indian badminton sensation PV Sindhu for her consistently good performance and dared Kohli will be struggling to do so.

"Sindhu has achieved a lot over the years and I dare Kohli would be struggling," the former India captain was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Most Test runs since 1-1-2016..

2443 - Joe Root @ 49.85

2383*- Steve Smith @ 74.46

2274 - Virat Kohli @ 75.80

2169 - Alastair Cook @ 44.26

2122 - Jonny Bairstow @ 48.22#Ashes#AusvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 30, 2017

"She has been competing with the best of the world, but Kohli will now be competing with the best of the world in South Africa. The tour of South Africa will be a test for Kohli," Bedi added further.

India have won just two Test matches in South Africa in the last 25 years and never won a Test series down under.

Winning a Test series in South Africa has been a dream for the Indian side so far and the fans are hoping that the number one ranked Test side will create history this time by unconquering the Proteas.