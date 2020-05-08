Ian Chappell finds 50-over format still relevant in times of T20s, questions the logic behind 'The Hundred'

The legendary Australia cricketer-turned-commentator while talking on 'Sony Ten Pit Stop' hosted by Rajdeep Sardesai said he doesn't see the logic behind England's ambitious The Hundred - where an inning would comprise of a hundred deliveries.

"I think T20 has been very good at attracting young people and fans. I've said all along that the cricket's job is to make sure that those fans convert into cricket fans rather than T20 fans. I think that's important. I'm not sure that the game can continue to have three formats or even four - if you're gonna count The Hundred in England. I don't see the logic behind going from 120 balls to 100 balls. But that's cricket administrators for you. But, I'd hate to see the 50 over format go because I think it's a very good format and 'it's a game of cricket'. I enjoyed playing the 50-over game. If I weren't batting in the top three, I wouldn't love T20 that much," Chappell said on the show which traces India's triumph at 1985 B&H World Championship.

Chappell, who captained Australia between 1971 and 1975 also praised legendary India spinner Erapalli Prasanna. The 76-year-old hailed the former India off-spinner as the best spinner he's played against.

"Prasanna was the "best opposition spinner I have played against. I really love batting against him. Your brain was just worn out if you had a decent inning against India because he was just whirling away the whole time trying to work out how to get you out. Prasanna was, I mean, his performances in Australia, under Australian conditions, and also bearing in mind India didn't have the pace bowling in 67/68 that they got now," Chappell said.

Chappell further added that Prasanna used his engineering background to good effect by employing "stuff that he learnt as an engineer."

"Prasanna was coming on with Bill Lawry and Bob Simpson opening the batting in a couple of Tests in that series. So Prasanna coming on with Australia none of hundred, none for plenty and he got 25 wickets in four Test matches in that series, that's a hell of a performance," Chappell added.

Prasanna took a break from cricket for a while to finish his engineering degree at Mysore's National Institute of Engineering and then returned to the sport.

"His knowledge of spin bowling, I mean, he combined his engineering background with spin bowling, and he came up with things, you know. I have spoken to Shane Warne at length about spin bowling, and he is fascinating to listen to, so is Muttiah Muralitharan. Murali is very good to listen to. But I have never had the conversations with anyone else I had with Prasanna because he had the added bonus of being an engineer," Chappell said.

Shastri has a shrewd brain

While talking about India's triumph in the 1985 B&H World Championship in Australia, Chappell lauded the then India captain Sunil Gavaskar for the way he used spinner L Sivaramakrishnan in the entire tournament.

While comparing Team India's performances in the 1983 World Cup and 1985 World Championship in Australia, Chappell said he thought Indian spinners were the key to success in 1985.

"I thought the English condition would suit India more than Australia because they had Kapil Dev but not much of support in pace bowling... But probably the big surprise to me was the inspired selection of Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. He bowled beautifully and particularly in the final."

"I think the other thing about that tournament that sticks in my mind was although Sunny Gavaskar didn't suit much to one-day cricket, he really seemed to revel in captaining that side. He enjoyed leading that side and he used his spin bowlers shrewdly," he added further.

Chappell also praised former India captain Ravi Shastri and his performance in that tournament. Shastri was awarded the player of the tournament, which was held in coloured outfits and in the 50-overs format.

"Ravi Shastri has a shrewd cricketing brain.

"The other thing about him is that it is a very aggressive cricket brain. If he is the captain he is trying to take wickets. This was one of the things about the 1985 India side. It was not a matter of containing the opposition for them," Chappell said on Shastri.

