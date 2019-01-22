ICC Awards 2018 Winners list: From Kohli to Williamson -- names of all awardees

1. The Year of King Kohli

Which awards did Kohli won at ICC awards:

1. ICC Cricketer of the Year: Virat Kohli

2. ICC Test Player of the Year: Virat Kohli

3. ICC ODI Player of the Year: Virat Kohli

2. ICC Emerging Player of the Year: Rishabh Pant

Rahul Dravid on Rishabh Pant: "He is obviously a very talented player. He showed in three or four innings that he was willing to bat differently. We all know the way he bats. Even in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season when he got over 900 runs his strike-rate was 100 plus and we have seen him bat similarly in the IPL as well. "He showed that he could bat differently. He has the temperament and skills to bat differently. He is always going to be an attacking player but reading of the situation when you are playing red-ball cricket is required."

3. ICC Umpire of the year: Kumar Dharmasena

Kumar Dharmasena was voted as Umpire of the Year by international captains and ICC Match Referees, winning the David Shepherd Trophy for the second time. Dharmasena hoped this award would inspire other Sri Lanka officials: "It has been a very satisfying year for me and this award from the ICC is a great honour and privilege. This comes six years after I was first named for the award and will inspire me to keep doing the job I love so much. I have always been passionate about cricket, both as a player and an umpire and look forward to keep working hard and challenging myself in order to meet the demands of this great game. "I would like to thank my wife for being the strength behind my achievements and also my kids for their support and understanding. I would like to thank Mr. Peter Manuel, my coach, for his guidance from the start of my umpiring career, together with all the other coaches from ICC and Sri Lanka Cricket. I take this opportunity to thank all my fellow colleagues for all the encouragement and support over the years, without which this would not have been possible."

4. ICC Spirit of Cricket: Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Williamson said:"We are all ambassadors of this game, so playing in the right spirit, those sorts of characteristics are really important even at the highest level. It is a nice award. It is important for us as a group that we keep looking to do better in all areas, and one of those areas is to continue playing the game in the right way, as how we see it being right."

5. ICC Fans Moment: India winning the U-19 World Cup

India beat Australia by 8 wickets to emerge champions in the ICC U-19 World Cup held in New Zealand in early 2018 to win the title. Manjot Kalra made a hundred in the final and India was led by Prithvi Shaw.

6. ICC Men's T20I performance: Aaron Finch, 172 vs Zimbabwe, Harare

"It was just one of those days that things seemed to go my way, so it was nice to break my own record and get a 172. After I got a hundred and I started to middle consistently, that is when I knew it was going to be a big one. It all happened pretty quick," said Finch, remembering the knock.

7. ICC Associate Player of the Year: Calum MacLeod (Scotland)

Calum MacLeod'simperious 157 not against Afghanistan at Bulawayo at the CWCQ and his match-winning 140 not out against England were two of international cricket's most impressive batting displays of the year. The ICC Voting Academy clearly agreed with MacLeod receiving the second highest number of votes across all the individual awards. MacLeod said: "It is a huge honour to win the ICC Associate Player of the Year award. It has been a really special year for me personally. I thank the ICC, Cricket Scotland, my team-mates and all the fans to making it a year I won't forget."