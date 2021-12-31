ICC Cricketer of The Year 2021 Nominees List: Root, Rizwan, Afridi, Williamson for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

The list has some familiar names like Joe Root, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Kane Williamson. Here’s a quick lowdown of the ICC nominations.

Joe Root – England

1855 runs in 18 international matches at an average of 58.37 with 6 centuries as England captain Root dominated the year gone by.

What he did in 2021

England's Test skipper Root has enjoyed a year that will go down in the pages of the history books. Firmly establishing himself as the spine of England's batting in Test cricket, Root has often been the lone man standing for their cause. His year began with a marathon knock in 228 against Sri Lanka in Galle and he has only gone from strength to strength.

He would follow up his exploits against Sri Lanka with a memorable knock in Chennai, a brilliant 218 against India. And England won that Test to shock India.

He would continue his sublime form against India in the return leg of the Test series at home, aggregating 564 runs in four matches with three centuries to his name.

Root’s performance also helped him reach the summit of the ICC Test Player Rankings for batting, where he would be eventually displaced by Marnus Labuschagne.

Despite failing to convert his starts into big scores, Root continued being England's best batter against Australia in the first three Ashes Tests.

Shaheen Afridi – Pakistan

78 wickets in 36 internationals at an average of 22.20. Best bowling figures of 6/51

What he did in 2021

The tall Pakistani pacer was on fire throughout 2021, knocking some of the best batters over across all three formats of the game.

Afridi especially had a year to remember in Tests and T20Is, reaching his absolute peak during the T20 World Cup in UAE where he impressed one and all with his sheer speed and skills.

He would scalp 7 wickets in six matches during the tournament in Pakistan's run to the semi-final. He ruled the shortest format throughout the calendar year, scalping 23 wickets in 21 matches with his death bowling improving by leaps and bounds.

After a slow start to the year in Test cricket in New Zealand, Afridi burst to life during the home series against South Africa.

He continued his brilliant form throughout the rest of the year in the away tours of Zimbabwe, West Indies and Bangladesh. Overall, he scalped 47 wickets in only 9 matches at a staggering average of 17.06.

Swing, seam, sheer pace and sizzling yorkers – Shaheen Shah Afridi gave an exhibition of it all in the year 2021.

Kane Williamson – New Zealand

693 runs in 16 internationals at an average of 43.31 with one century

What he did in 2021

Kane Williamson's 2021 simply cannot only be judged on the basis of the runs he scored. It was also his influential leadership that helped the Blackcaps scale unchartered heights during the year. None more so important than the ICC World Test Championship Final against India in Southampton.

Williamson played a crucial role in that game with the bat as well, scoring a vital 49 in the first innings against a quality bowling unit in conditions assisting the seamers. He followed it up with a crucial 52* in the run chase of 139, taking his side home before lifting the mace.

His leadership would again be vital during the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman, with his tactical nous helping New Zealand reach the final.

After a relatively quiet tournament with the bat in accordance to his own high standards, Williamson played a knock of supreme ability as New Zealand batted first against Australia in Dubai. Unfortunately, his 43-ball 85 could not propel his side to a victory.

Mohammad Rizwan – Pakistan

1915 runs in 44 internationals at an average of 56.32 with 2 centuries. 56 dismissals.

What he did in 2021

The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of the game. Aggregating a staggering 1326 runs in only 29 matches, Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89.

Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan's run to the semis during the T20 World Cup. Rizwan also upped his game in Test cricket, scoring 455 runs in 9 matches at an average of 45.50.

Most importantly though, he was consistent throughout the year and played a variety of roles across all formats – be it getting Pakistan off to flying starts in the T20Is or stabilizing things with the lower order in Test cricket.

With some tough assignments coming up in 2022, both home and away, along with a T20 World Cup, Pakistan will again heavily bank upon the ever-dependable Rizwan to leave a mark.

(Content courtesy: ICC)