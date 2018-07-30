ICC pats England for becoming the first nation to play 1000 Tests

Out of the 999 men's Tests to date since their debut Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 1877, England have won 357 Tests and lost 297 Tests with 345 ending in draws. At the Edgbaston alone, the venue of the 1000th Test, England have played 50 Tests to date since their first Test in May 1902 against Australia, winning 27, losing eight with 15 ending in draws.

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said: "On behalf of the cricket family, I want to congratulate England on their 1000th men's Test match, the first country to reach this milestone.

"I wish England all the best in this historic match and may it continue to produce players and performances that inspire the following of Test cricket, the oldest and most demanding format of the game."

To commemorate the occasion, Jeff Crowe, former New Zealand captain and member of the ICC Match Referees panel, on behalf of the ICC, will present a silver plaque to England and Wales Cricket Board Chairman Colin Graves before the start of the Test.

England have dominated India since their first Test in June 1932, winning 43 and losing 25 out of a total of 117 Tests. On home turf, England have won 30 Tests and India have emerged winners on six occasions with 21 Tests ending in draws.

Edgbaston has hosted six Tests between the two sides, with England leading 5-0 on a head-to-head.

These statistics will give England further impetus to their ambitions of improving their current ranking of fifth on the ICC Test Team Rankings. If England makes a 5-0 sweep, then they will jump to second on the table with a 10-point rise to 107 points, reducing the pre-series gap with top-ranked India from 28 points to just five points.

In contrast, if India can display their strength and prowess which has made them the highest-ranked side in the world, then they will further strength their grip on the top spot. If India wins 5-0, then they will rise to 129 points and England will drop to sixth place on 94 points.