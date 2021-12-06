ICC Ranking: India topple New Zealand to become the No 1 Test nation in world

Mayank Agarwal's heroics with the bat and Jayant Yadav's four-wicket haul in the second innings helped India defeat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test.

With this win, India sealed the two-match series 1-0 and now Virat Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

Virat Kohli's side is now three points ahead of second-placed New Zealand in the ICC Test Rankings.

While Australia is in third place with 108 points. Currently, India has 124 points while New Zealand has 121 points.

England is in the fourth spot with 107 points. Both Australia and England will have a chance to improve their ranking as they lock horns in the five-match Ashes.

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday (December 6) said that Virat Kohli is the best Test captain the country has ever had. Pathan's comments came as India defeated New Zealand in the second Test by 372 runs to clinch the two-match series 1-0.

With this win, India also became the number one ranked Test team. "As I have said earlier and saying it again @imVkohli is the best Test Captain India have ever had! He's at the top with the win percentage of 59.09 per cent and the second spot is at 45 per cent," tweeted Irfan.

Kohli on Monday (December 6) became the first player to record 50 international wins in each format of the game.

"Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game," BCCI tweeted.

Resuming Day 4 at 140/5, overnight batters Rachin Ravindra (18) and Henry Nicholls managed to add just 22 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Jayant Yadav and the visitors were staring down the barrel, still needing 378 runs for a win with just four wickets in hand.

In his very next over, Jayant Yadav dismissed Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee and it seemed that the hosts would wrap up the match before the lunch break on Day 4.

The final two wickets also fell in quick succession and in the end, New Zealand was bowled out for 167, handing the hosts a 372-run win.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil on Monday (December 6) felicitated Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel with India-New Zealand score sheet and a momento.

Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

He had achieved the feat on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand.

Following India's win in the second Test, Ajaz Patel handed over the ball and T-shirt for the upcoming MCA museum.