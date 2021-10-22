Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Shane Warne picks India, England to win the trophy

By
Shane Warne
Shane Warne

Dubai, October 22: Former Australian spinner Shane Warne reckons that India and England are the favourites to win the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai while England will clash against West Indies in their opener on October 23.

Warne also stated that the Australian team are being underestimated as they have a lot of match-winners in their squad.

“I think England & India have to go in as fav's for the T/20 WC. NZ always perform well in @ICC events too. But I have a feeling the Aussies are being underestimated as they have a lot of match winners in their squad. Then you have Pakistan & the WI. Excited to see who will win," Shane Warne tweeted.

The legendary leg-spinner also backed the out of form Aussie opener David Warner and England captain Eoin Morgan to perform well in the tournament.

"Ps Whoever wants to write off @davidwarner31 & @Eoin16 re their lack of form. Remember class is permanent & form is temporary - don't be surprised if one of these players will be player of the tournament #ICCT20WorldCup2021 ! Who will win followers ?" Warne tweeted.

Australia will open its T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. While India will open their campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (October 24).

Skipper Virat Kohli had announced that this will be his assignment as India captain in the T20 format and head coach Ravi Shastri too will vacate his place post the mega event.

India had started the process of selecting the next head coach and everyone is tipping former captain and batting great Rahul Dravid to take over from Shastri. MS Dhoni, another former captain, has been appointed as the mentor of the side for the T20 World Cup.

Friday, October 22, 2021, 8:47 [IST]
