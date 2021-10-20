ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Team man Morgan ready to drop himself

The left-handed batter has been out of form of late, averaging just 16.63 in the 35 T20 innings he has played this year.

The 35-year-old recently led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final where they lost to Chennai Super Kings.

But runs have eluded him there as well and he was quite candid while admitting that he is ready to sacrifice himself for the sake of the team.

"It's always something I've said - it's always an option," Morgan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo when asked if he would be open to dropping himself from the playing eleven.

"I'm not going to stand in the way of a team winning the World Cup. I've been short of runs but my captaincy has been pretty good, as it goes. So, yes is the answer," Morgan added.

"Not being a bowler and being a bit older and not contributing as much in the field, I've loved the role of captain. You get two bites at the cherry impacting the game. As regards my batting, I wouldn't be standing here if I hadn't come out of every bad run of form that I'd ever had."

Morgan, who did not play in the six-wicket loss to India in the warm-up match on Monday (October 18), said he is willing to take risks with the bat whenever the team demands.

India vs England Warm-Up Game: Rahul, Kishan shine as India notch up 7-wicket win

"The nature of T20 cricket and where I bat means I always have to take quite high-risk options and I've come to terms with that.

"It's just something you deal with, it's the nature of the job so I'm going to continue taking those risks if the team dictates they need them," he added.

T20 World Cup Fixtures

The 50-overs World Cup-winning skipper has scored just 82 runs in seven innings for England this year in the shortest format of the game.

England begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against the West Indies in the Group 1 tie on Saturday (October 23).