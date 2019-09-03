ICC Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 5 of bowlers; Steve Smith displaces Virat Kohli as No.1 batsman

Bumrah claims career-best Test rankings

Bumrah, who earlier in the series became the fastest Indian to 50 Test wickets, has had an exceptional time in red-ball cricket since his debut in early 2018, has raced to 62 wickets in just 12 matches.

In a Player-of-the-Series performance in the two Tests in Antigua and Jamaica, he finished with 13 wickets at 9.23.

That included figures of 5/7 in the first Test and a hat-trick in the first innings at Sabina Park as India won 2-0. Bumrah, who is No.1 on the ODI bowling charts, reached for the top echelons in the Test bowling rankings as well with a career-best 835 rating points.

The 25-year-old is now only behind Australia's Pat Cummins and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada.

Holder gains as team fumbles again

Jason Holder's team were consigned to defeat by the leading Test side, but that was no reflection on the abilities of the West Indies captain. Already No.1 on the ICC Test Rankings for All-Rounders, Holder strengthened his position at the top with a career-best 472 rating points.

He also rose seven places to 814 points on the bowling chart, joining England's James Anderson in fourth position. Holder picked up six wickets in the second Test, including 5/77 in the first innings.

Also having something to cheer about was Holder's fast-bowling colleague Kemar Roach. The pacer climbed one place to No.14 among all-rounders, with a career-best 184 rating points. Although he slipped one place to No.9 among bowlers, he reached career-best rating points.

Among other movers in the chart were India's pair of Mohammed Shami (up one to No.18) and Ishant Sharma (up one to No.20).

Virat Kohli slips in Test rankings

Australia's Steve Smith is back at No.1 on the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen after India captain Virat Kohli slipped to No.2, following his first-ball duck in Jamaica.

Having made 76 in the first innings against West Indies in Jamaica Test, Kohli edged his first ball from Kemar Roach in the second innings to the wicket-keeper. After three Tests this year, he is yet to add to his 25 Test hundreds.

That allowed Smith, who missed the third Test at Headingley, to open up a single-point lead in the rankings announced on Tuesday, 3 September. He has a chance to extend that lead in the fourth Ashes Test, starting Wednesday.

Smith reclaims his top spot

Smith was on the top spot his since December 2015. It was only in August 2018, when Smith was serving a ban for his role in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, that Kohli overtook him on the charts, after reaching career-high rating points in the series against England.

The Australian No.4 has fought his way back up the charts in his first series back from the ban, making twin centuries in the first Test against England and 92 in the second. He now averages 63.2 in Test cricket.

Kohli's next chance to challenge Smith will be in the home Test series against South Africa, starting on 2 October.

Rahane breaks into top 10

Elsewhere on the batting charts, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane returned to the top 10, rising four places to No.7, after following up his half-century and hundred in Antigua with another useful half-century in Jamaica.

Hanuma Vihari, described by Kohli as "the find of the series", shot up 40 places to No.30 after just six Tests.